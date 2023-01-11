Advertisement

Watch What Happens When You Throw Snow Onto Lava

I came, I thaw, I conquered - Mount Etna

guest author image

Creative Team

Guest Author

clockJan 11 2023, 17:13 UTC
Mount Etna is Europe's highest active stratovolcano, a small chunk of snow stands no chance! Image credit: Wead/Shutterstock.com

At Sicily's Mount Etna, a local documented the reaction when a chunk of snow was thrown onto the lava.

Video Credit: Etna Walk via Storyful

  • lava,

  • volcano,

  • snow,

  • environment,

  • mount etna

