Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Watch Incredible Aurora Curls Captured In Stunning Rare Footage

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Watch Incredible Aurora Curls Captured In Stunning Rare Footage

An astrophotographer captured the event in Iceland.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Laura Simmons

comments2Comments
share72Shares
The northern light is seen from below, a thing strip of green light agianst the night sky. in the middle a series of ripples can be seen

The rare curling of a northern light.

Image courtesy of Jeff Dai

The beauty of Northern and Southern Lights is undeniable, and it is always wonderful when they are caught doing something weird – stunning peculiar behavior that hints at the cosmic forces that make these events possible. Have you ever seen the aurorae do little curls? Well, now is your chance.

Taken by astrophotographer Jeff Dai, a stunning green aurora is seen at its zenith – the highest point in the sky – so we are getting a view of the event from below. The curtain of light is seen curling as though vibrations are going through it, before straightening out again.

Advertisement

Aurorae are caused by the interactions between the electrically charged particles in the solar wind interacting with our planet's magnetic field. The interaction of solar wind and magnetosphere can cause the air above our heads to vibrate like a struck bell, and these curls are examples of such vibrations, called ultra-low frequency (ULF) waves.

The aurorae and ULF tend to occur more often during the peak of increased solar activity, so it is not surprising that they are getting caught now. The Sun is approaching its maximum, the period during which it is at its most active across its 11-year-long cycle. More solar flares, geomagnetic storms, and auroral activity tend to happen during this period.

Advertisement

[H/T: Spaceweather.com

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • aurora,

  • astrophotography,

  • northern lights

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Largest Ever Map Of The High-Energy Sources In The Universe ReleasedTwo circles one showing the x-rays ski as it is with the galactic and extragalcitc gas and many sources and a second circles showing a hundred of thousands of dot with a bright feature in the middle
spaceAstronomy

Largest Ever Map Of The High-Energy Sources In The Universe Released

clock3 hours ago
Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 194 Danny DeVitos Wide Will Fly Past Earth TomorrowImage of asteroid 2008 OS7.
spaceAstronomy

Potentially Hazardous Asteroid 194 Danny DeVitos Wide Will Fly Past Earth Tomorrow

clock5 hours ago
share360
Tantrum-Throwing Black Hole Shouldn’t Be This Active Side view of a galaxy with spiral arms of bright blue stars separated by dark bands of interstellar dust. The galaxy’s active centre is blasting out a strong wind of gas in all directions, shown as yellowish-white streaks. An inset zooms in on the centre, showing that the wind is coming from a swirling disc of gas, lit up in orange and yellow, which encircles a supermassive black hole.
spaceAstronomy

Tantrum-Throwing Black Hole Shouldn’t Be This Active

clock6 hours ago
share2