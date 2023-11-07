Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Earth’s Ring Current Has Sprung A Leak, Sparking An Eerie Red Glow"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Earth’s Ring Current Has Sprung A Leak, Sparking An Eerie Red Glow

There Is a crack in Earth’s current ring, it’s how the light gets in.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Two-photo composite capturing a Stable Aurora Red (SAR) Arc over Shenandoah National Park.

Two-photo composite capturing a Stable Aurora Red (SAR) Arc over Shenandoah National Park.

Image courtesy of Greg Redfern

Thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm over the weekend many people saw glowing lights in the sky, including in places where such events are very unusual. Although most assumed what they were witnessing were auroras, experts have said more often than not this was not technically the case. The majority of the red and purple global lights were actually SARs and STEVEs

SARs stand for Stable Auroral Red arcs, but the name is only half correct. Although the arcs are definitely red, they are not always stable, and it turns out they are not from auroras, although the two phenomena do have something in common. 

Advertisement

People have probably been seeing SARs ever since humanity expanded to higher latitudes, but the first attempt to scientifically describe them took place in 1956, which included the name. We have since learned that whereas true auroras involve charged particles from space hitting the air, SARs involve the upper atmosphere getting heated from below.

The confusion that led to the misnaming occurred not only because the two look somewhat alike, but because they both happen during geomagnetic storms. They both occur when bursts of solar activity rain charged particles down upon us.

However, where auroras are caused by the particles directly impacting the atmosphere, with different colors reflecting the gases the particles are striking, SARs are triggered by a more complex process. The geomagnetic storms add so much energy to the Earth’s ring current system that carries electric charge around the planet that some leaks out into the upper atmosphere and produce aurora-like red glows.

Advertisement

As with auroras, modern cameras are able to make them look much brighter than they appear to the naked eye.

"On Nov. 5th, the ring current was pumped up for hours by the geomagnetic storm, with energy dissipating into these SAR arcs," Jeff Baumgardner of Boston University told Space Weather.com. "It was a global event. Our cameras registered SAR activity from Italy to New Zealand."

SARs were the most widespread skylights seen on Sunday, but some people also spotted the purple narrow curtains known as STEVEs. Initially, the name STEVE was given to avoid the same mistake as SAR – not knowing what they were seeing, some amateurs gave it a friendly personal name to avoid getting its nature wrong and having the name stick. The specific name references the film Over the Hedge, where characters do the same thing. However, some scientists managed to turn it into a backronym for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, which is accurate although not all that explanatory.

Advertisement

It's only last year that the connection between SARs and STEVEs was established after analysis of a series of photographs taken in 2015. These showed a SAR over New Zealand’s South Island turning into a STEVE. This transformation has been seen since, in the Northern Hemisphere as well, but how they are related is still poorly understood.

So how do you tell a SAR or STEVE from a true aurora? The further you are from a geomagnetic pole, the more likely it is that what you are witnessing is not a true aurora. (That is unless it is a red equatorial aurora, but currently, there are not many places they can be seen). A SAR will be almost exclusively red, unlike the multi-colored true aurora. 

While others were seeing SARs and STEVEs, Finland got true auroras.

Advertisement

Like a suffragette flag, a STEVE can combine purple, green, and white, as well as red, although white most often dominates. It will be a narrow curve across the sky, rather than a large sheet. STEVEs are usually, although not always, seen when green “picket fence” aurora from incoming electrons are visible lower in the sky. If you haven’t got fully away from interfering lights there is a fair chance you’ll be able to see the more intense STEVE, if there is one, but not the SAR or aurora.

The best news is that this event may not be done yet. Sunday was a G3 class geomagnetic storm caused by a major coronal mass ejection (CME). We’re unlikely to see that again soon, but according to NOAA’s update, there are “lingering CME effects” which in combination with “a fast solar wind” means a G2 storm is likely tonight. That probably won’t mean images as spectacular as the ones we just saw, but if skies are clear, and you’re in a position to get away from city lights, there could still be plenty to see at high-medium latitudes.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • aurora,

  • geomagnetic storm,

  • Astronomy,

  • Steve,

  • stable auroral red arc

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Earth Was Much More Detectable To Aliens During The Jurassic EraTwo dinosaurs beneath the starry sky.
spaceSpace and Physics

Earth Was Much More Detectable To Aliens During The Jurassic Era

clock1 hour ago
The World Is About To Get An Incredible View Of UranusBlue and white Uranus, as captured by Hubble.
spaceSpace and Physics

The World Is About To Get An Incredible View Of Uranus

clock2 hours ago
Oxygen Has Now Been Detected On Both Venus’s Day And Night SidesIt's beautiful (from here) and now we know it has oxygen on both day and night sides, but we wouldn't reccommend trying to breath it.
spaceAstronomy

Oxygen Has Now Been Detected On Both Venus’s Day And Night Sides

clock2 hours ago
comments1