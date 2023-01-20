Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Watch Divers Come Face To Face With Giant Squid Off Japanese Coast

We have an inkling this is gonna be good.

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

clockJan 20 2023, 15:51 UTC
share22Shares
Giant squid replica

A replica of a giant squid at the St. Louis Zoo. Image credit: Trevis Rothwell via Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Rare footage of a giant squid has been captured by divers off the coast of Japan. Yosuke Tanaka and his partner Miki, who run a scuba diving business, saw the animal swimming near the surface of the water. 

"I was so excited," Yosuke told Newsweek. "And I felt terrified because it had very thick arms – if I was caught, I would not be able to escape."

Advertisement

Giant squid (Architeuthis dux) are one of the world’s most mysterious species. Most of the information known about this species has come from dead specimens that have washed up on the world’s beaches. These specimens can only tell us so much as they are often damaged and missing tentacles, which makes this footage all the more interesting. 


Unfortunately, as can be seen in the video, the giant squid was moving slowly and had damaged pieces of its skin peeling from its body. There’s some suggestion the squid is exhibiting unusual behavior by being near the water's surface as these squid are thought to live at depths of 300 to 1,000 meters (985 to 3,280 feet). 

Related Stories
boook svgBed-Sharing With Dogs Can Be Dangerous In Winter, Warns Vet
boook svgThose White Dots On Strawberries Aren’t Strawberry Seeds
boook svgFossil Hunter Unearths Enormous 12 Million-Year-Old Whale Skull

This squid was thought to be around 2.5 meters (8 feet) long, which would make a relatively small specimen, as the largest ever squid on record had a total length of almost 13 meters (43 feet). 

Advertisement

Squid have eight arms and two tentacles used for locomotion and prey capture. By studying the stomach contents of these specimens, researchers have found that giant squid likely eat fish, shrimp and other squid. There’s even evidence to suggest that the larger squid would eat small whales. 

Along with their cousins the colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni), they have the largest eyes in the animal kingdom that can measure 27 centimeters (11 inches) across. This is thought to be an adaptation to living the dark depths of the ocean and could help them spot predators like sperm whales. 

"I have heard not a lot is known about this creature. I'd be happy if this helps us learn more," Tanaka told AFP.

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • squid,

  • cephalopod,

  • mollusks,

  • giant squid

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

nature

More Nature Stories

Bed-Sharing With Dogs Can Be Dangerous In Winter, Warns VetA dog laying upside on a blue human bed
natureanimals

Bed-Sharing With Dogs Can Be Dangerous In Winter, Warns Vet

clockJan 20 2023
share4
Those White Dots On Strawberries Aren’t Strawberry SeedsClose up of a pile of strawberries with their achenes visible.
natureplants

Those White Dots On Strawberries Aren’t Strawberry Seeds

clockJan 20 2023
share5
Fossil Hunter Unearths Enormous 12 Million-Year-Old Whale Skullfossil whale skull
natureanimals

Fossil Hunter Unearths Enormous 12 Million-Year-Old Whale Skull

clockJan 20 2023