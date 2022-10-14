Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Watch Deimos Pass In Front Of Jupiter And Its Moons As It Orbits Mars

The incredible alignment revealed insights in the orbit of the moon.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockOct 14 2022, 11:23 UTC
Deimos is a small potato-shaped moon.
Deimos is a small potato-shaped moon. Image Credit: NASA

It's always wonderful when one of humanity’s cosmic explorers spots something unexpected. This time, is the turn of the European Space Agency’s Mars Express to get a glimpse of a rare event. The orbiting spacecraft has been studying the Red Planet for almost 20 years, and has now captured an astronomical occultation. Deimos, the smaller of the two moons of Mars, was seen passing in front of Jupiter and its four major satellites.

On February 14, 2022, Deimos passed perfectly in front of Europa, Ganymede, then Jupiter, Io, and Callisto – the largest planet and its four Galilean moons. The chance alignment between the 15-kilometer (less than 10-mile) Martian moon and the distant Jovian system provided scientists with great insights into the orbit of Deimos.

Advertisement

 

Understanding the dynamics of the martian moons is not an easy task, so this observation is important. Deimos is moving away from Mars, while its larger companion Phobos, it is getting closer. Phobos will eventually be destroyed by the Red Planet’s gravity and might give mars a ring.

Related Stories
boook svgSupergiant Stars Wave Red Flags Months Before They Go Supernova
boook svgBalloon Designed To Fly Through Corrosive Clouds Of Venus Aces Test Flights
boook svgHeaviest Element Yet Detected In Exoplanet Atmospheres Where It Rains Iron And Jewels

The apparent bobbing up and down of Deimos is an artifact of the spacecraft, whose solar wings and radar antenna cause it to vibrate. Also, the Jovian moons were only visible due to image processing and enhancement. Without that, the light of Jupiter would have flooded the background. The king of the planets is a bright one (check it out in the sky tonight, towards the south in the Northern hemisphere.)

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Mars,

  • jupiter,

  • moons,

  • Astronomy,

  • Phobos,

  • Deimos

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Supergiant Stars Wave Red Flags Months Before They Go SupernovaAn artist's impression of Betelgeuse at the moment it goes supernova, but the image could equally be any one of thousands of red supergiants in galaxies close enough for us to track their path to explode
spaceAstronomy

Supergiant Stars Wave Red Flags Months Before They Go Supernova

clockOct 14 2022
Balloon Designed To Fly Through Corrosive Clouds Of Venus Aces Test FlightsA silver hot air ballooon, a one-third scale prototype, being held by scientists about to let it go into the air in the Nevada desert as a test for NASA's Venus mission
spaceSpace and Physics

Balloon Designed To Fly Through Corrosive Clouds Of Venus Aces Test Flights

clockOct 14 2022
Heaviest Element Yet Detected In Exoplanet Atmospheres Where It Rains Iron And JewelsA jupiter like planet has been drawn very close to a big fiery star
spaceAstronomy

Heaviest Element Yet Detected In Exoplanet Atmospheres Where It Rains Iron And Jewels

clockOct 14 2022