Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Using A Forest As A Massive Neutrino Detector? A Physicist Thinks It Might Be Possible

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Using A Forest As A Massive Neutrino Detector? A Physicist Thinks It Might Be Possible

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Using A Forest As A Massive Neutrino Detector? A Physicist Thinks It Might Be Possible

Trees might offer up a new way to find the elusive "ghost particle".

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Katy Evans
author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

Katy is Managing Editor at IFLScience where she oversees editorial content from News articles to Features, and even occasionally writes some.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share1Shares
Aerial view of a green forest.

There are trillions of neutrinos in this photo. The forest might help us see them.

Image Credit: Olga Danylenko/Shutterstock.com

Neutrinos are a bit like the Force in Star Wars. These "ghost particles" surround us and penetrate us but don't interact with the forces that bind the galaxy together. The reason they can go through not just us but the entire planet without problem is because they are extremely light in mass and have no charge. This also makes them extremely difficult to observe and study. A physicist has a bold new proposal: let’s use Earth's forests to detect some of them.

This might seem completely outlandish, but neutrino detectors tend to be. For example, Superkamiokande in Japan is a large hollow structure filled with purified water. The walls of the container are covered in detectors that can record the very rare interactions between a neutrino and an atom.

Advertisement

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory, based in Antarctica. is looking to detect similar collisions but instead of using liquid water, it uses one cubic kilometer of ice, with the detectors placed inside the ice. China is planning to build the world's largest detector directly under the sea.

All those detectors expect to see a flash of light when the neutrino slams into an atom. The tree approach is something different. It's based on the fact that the tau neutrino is the heavier version of these particles. When this neutrino interacts with our planet, it produces a tau particle – a heavy version of the electron. This particle decays into a shower of other charged particles and this shower emits radio waves.

Researchers interested in observing these events in the air have been using radio antennae to capture these signals. But the antennae need to be away from cities (and other human-made interferences), ideally on higher grounds like hills or slopes. Many locations with those characteristics feature trees, so building an array of antennae would require finding a place that is barren too. In a new preprint (yet to be peer-reviewed), Steven Prohira, an assistant professor in physics and astronomy at the University of Kansas, considers if we could just use the trees instead.

There is evidence – first collected at the beginning of the last century with follow-ups in the mid-to-late 1900s – that trees are pretty good radio antennas. By wrapping a coil around a tree or nailing a wire to it and then connecting it to electronics, a forest could work as a full array.

Advertisement

Now, there are a bunch of challenges and uncertainties surrounding turning Earth's forests into enormous neutrino detectors. It's not clear how well the trees fare in detecting the range of radio waves produced by these events, for a start. But if they can record the subtleties of these events that could allow us to track their origins.

There are also deployment complications. Differences in tree differences might affect performance, as might seasons if leaves affect observations. Power for the array might also be complicated to get in the middle of a forest (not with the new energy from space approach, though). Still, Prohira is confident investigating this possibility is worth it, as long as it is done in a way that doesn’t harm nature.

“Using trees as the antennas for a full-scale array has numerous benefits, including the complete removal of the need for designing and deploying antennas," he writes. "The author urges that, should this idea be tested or implemented, the experimenters take the utmost care in protecting and maintaining the forest they instrument, and not do damage to this precious and fragile resource shared by all the creatures of the Earth. Such a detector must be built in harmony with, and with respect for, nature; otherwise, this idea is not worth trying."

The paper is available in the preprint online repository ArXiv.   

Advertisement

[H/T: Science News]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • neutrinos,

  • physics,

  • ghost particle

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

200-Year-Old Physics Law Might Have Some Major ExceptionsA photo of a holographic plastic creating many rainbows
spacephysics

200-Year-Old Physics Law Might Have Some Major Exceptions

clock5 hours ago
share21
Next Month’s Total Solar Eclipse Might Have An Unexpected Guestthe comet looks like a green fuzzy dot with a long tail while andromeda fuzzy spiral structure is at the top of the picture.
spaceAstronomy

Next Month’s Total Solar Eclipse Might Have An Unexpected Guest

clock5 hours ago
share61
Voyager 1 Continues To Send NASA Repeating Pattern Of 1s and 0s From Interstellar SpaceVoyager 1's view of the Solar System.
spaceAstronomy

Voyager 1 Continues To Send NASA Repeating Pattern Of 1s and 0s From Interstellar Space

clock6 hours ago
comments1
share180