Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Unraveling The Icy Mystery Of The Birth Of Neptune And The Worlds Beyond

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Unraveling The Icy Mystery Of The Birth Of Neptune And The Worlds Beyond

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Unraveling The Icy Mystery Of The Birth Of Neptune And The Worlds Beyond

First-of-their-kind observations revealed the composition of two icy asteroids at the edge of the solar system.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Holly Large
Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

comments1Comment
share1Shares
artist impression of two asteroids near each other

Binary asteroids are not exactly rare, but they are delicate, so their continuous existence provides a way to understand ancient changes to the solar system.

Image credit: NASA/SwRI/D. Durda

The edge of the solar system is different and the rules that govern the formation and interaction of bodies there are likely to be different too. This region is known as the Kuiper Belt, stretching from the orbit of Neptune outward. For the first time, the surface composition of two small trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs) has been studied from Earth, revealing new insights into the formation and evolution of the worlds far away from the Sun.

The target of this investigation was a binary pair of icy asteroids – one is called Mors and the other Somnus. The observations revealed organic molecules, carbon dioxide and monoxide, as well as hydroxyl compounds. They even have some tentative evidence of nitrogen-rich material.

Advertisement

“We are studying how the actual chemistry and physics of the TNOs reflect the distribution of molecules based on carbon, oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen in the cloud that gave birth to the planets, their moons, and the small bodies,” lead author Dr Ana Carolina de Souza Feliciano from the University of Central Florida, said in a statement.  “These molecules were also the origin of life and water on Earth.”

The composition opens another window into the past. Such a binary system had to survive for a long time in a region where the influence of Neptune is enormous and where collisions are far from rare. Plus, the Kuiper Belt might be even bigger than previously thought. So the fact that these two bodies still orbit each other and they are remarkably similar, indicates that they are truly primitive – survivors of an original population of TNOs.

The objects formed well beyond 4.5 billion kilometers (2.7 billion miles) from the Sun. This provides insights into how Neptune migrated during the early solar system and how that affected the different populations of objects that make up the TNOs. They don’t appear to be similar to the plutinos – a TNO class that includes Pluto and shares a 2:3 orbital resonance with Neptune.

These observations are just two of the nearly 60 observations of the Discovering the Surface Compositions of Trans-Neptunian Objects program. This program is part of the scientific observations being undertaken by JWST.

Advertisement

“Before JWST, there was no instrument able to obtain information from these objects in that wavelength range,” de Souza Feliciano continued. “I feel happy to be able to participate in the era inaugurated by the JWST.”

The study is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • neptune,

  • kuiper belt,

  • JWST,

  • Astronomy,

  • trans-Neptunian object

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Neil deGrasse Tyson Has Opinions On The Scientific Accuracy Of Dune Miranda Tyson, Neil deGrasse Tyson at the 2016 Primetime Creative Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Arrivals at the Microsoft Theater on September 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA
spaceSpace and Physics

Neil deGrasse Tyson Has Opinions On The Scientific Accuracy Of Dune

clock9 minutes ago
In 1924, The US Turned Off Their Radios To Search For Life On MarsThe planet Mars
spaceSpace and Physics

In 1924, The US Turned Off Their Radios To Search For Life On Mars

clock1 hour ago
NASA Reveals New “Golden Record” Being Sent To Jupiter On Europa ClipperThe art on this side of the plate, which will seal an opening of the vault on NASA’s Europa Clipper, features waveforms that are visual representations of the sound waves formed by the word “water” in 103 languages. At center is a symbol representing the American Sign Language sign for “water.”
spaceAstronomy

NASA Reveals New “Golden Record” Being Sent To Jupiter On Europa Clipper

clock2 hours ago
comments1