Unbelievable Sights Caught In This 360° Interactive Video Of Victoria Falls

Nature
clockPUBLISHED

Unbelievable Sights Caught In This 360° Interactive Video Of Victoria Falls

Tom Hale

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Unbelievable Sights Caught In This 360° Interactive Video Of Victoria Falls
National Geographic/Facebook

There’s nothing like the great outdoors. But since you’re now chained to your computer or smartphone, here’s the next best thing.

National Geographic has posted this incredible 360 degree interactive Facebook video that allows you to soak up the spirit of one of the natural world’s most beautiful sights. Along your journey through the video, you’ll spot rainbows, people, sunset-filled mist and 946,353 liters (250,000 gallons) of falling water per second.

Victoria Falls is the 108-meter (335-foot) waterfall that bursts out of the Zambezi River on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia. Although known for its incredible display of natural beauty, it does not have the title of the highest or widest waterfall in the world. It is, however, the waterfall with the largest sheet of falling water due to its combined height and width being the largest in the world.

Enjoy.

Straddling the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, this legendary waterfall is among the biggest and most awe-inspiring on the planet. Take a 360° ride over the jaw-dropping cliffs at Victoria Falls.

Posted by National Geographic on Sunday, 3 April 2016

 

