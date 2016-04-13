"Unbelievable Sights Caught In This 360° Interactive Video Of Victoria Falls"

There’s nothing like the great outdoors. But since you’re now chained to your computer or smartphone, here’s the next best thing.

National Geographic has posted this incredible 360 degree interactive Facebook video that allows you to soak up the spirit of one of the natural world’s most beautiful sights. Along your journey through the video, you’ll spot rainbows, people, sunset-filled mist and 946,353 liters (250,000 gallons) of falling water per second.

Advertisement Advertisement

Victoria Falls is the 108-meter (335-foot) waterfall that bursts out of the Zambezi River on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia. Although known for its incredible display of natural beauty, it does not have the title of the highest or widest waterfall in the world. It is, however, the waterfall with the largest sheet of falling water due to its combined height and width being the largest in the world.

Enjoy.