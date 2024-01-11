Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Two New "Underground" Tree Species Discovered In Kalahari Sands Of Angola

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

Two New "Underground" Tree Species Discovered In Kalahari Sands Of Angola

The only part of them that's visible are small flowers.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share16Shares
(left) yellow flower; (right) white flowers

The new species were found during a National Geographic Expeditions survey. 

Image credit: (L) © Steve Boyes; (R) © David Goyder, RBG Kew

Their roots might be buried in soil or sand, but as for the rest of a tree, we generally think of it as sticking out quite a lot. However, in the remote and nutrient-poor Kalahari sands of Angola, life works pretty differently: research in the region has uncovered two new tree species that are nearly entirely underground.

One of the newly discovered species, Cochlospermum adjanyae, belongs to a genus of around 16 different species of trees. The vast majority of the plant is buried underground, but the clue to its existence comes in the form of bright yellow flowers visible above the surface, though it was only seen in flower once. C. adjanyae is also named after Adjany Costa, an Angolan biologist and conservationist who won the UN Young Champions of the Earth Africa prize back in 2019.

Advertisement

The second species has been named in a very literal way – Baphia arenicola, which means “growing on sand”. Like C. adjanyae, the only part of the plant that’s visible is its flowers, although they are mostly white, with a small triangle of yellow towards the base. Though B. arenicola is considered a tree, it’s actually a member of the bean family.

Baphia arenicola
Baphia arenicola, one of the newly described species.
Image credit: © David Goyder, RBG Kew


It’s not that unusual that either species was found mostly underground; many trees in this region of Angola have as much as 90 percent of their body mass under the surface. It’s a smart adaptation to the arid surroundings, allowing them to access the small amount of moisture that ends up underground.

Both species were discovered by Dr David Goyder, an honorary research associate at Royal Botanic Gardens (RBG), Kew, during a National Geographic Expeditions survey. The survey was part of efforts to improve knowledge of plants in the region. “Plant diversity in Angola is poorly documented with very uneven geographic coverage – much of the eastern half of the country and some northern provinces are largely devoid of georeferenced plant collections,” the authors write in a paper describing the new species.

According to a statement from RBG Kew sent to IFLScience, the newly discovered trees are just two of 74 plants discovered by Kew scientists and partners last year and highlight the importance of field studies in understanding and protecting our planet’s plants.

Advertisement

“It is imperative now, more so than ever, that we do everything in our power to go out into the field with our partners and work out which species of plants and fungi we haven't given a scientific description yet. Without doing so, we risk losing these species without ever even knowing they existed,” said Dr Martin Cheek, senior research leader in RBG Kew’s Africa Team.

Although there’s not enough data to assess the conservation status of C. adjanyae, it’s good news for B. arenicola, which the researchers determined to be in the “Least Concern” group. This likely has something to do with where the trees are found – in a sandy, nutrient-poor environment, which doesn’t exactly encourage the level of human settlement or agricultural development or that could threaten a species.

Speaking of plants discovered in 2023, have you heard of the fiery red orchid that sits atop an Indonesian volcano?

The study is published in the journal PhytoKeys.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • new species,

  • trees,

  • plants,

  • underground,

  • Angola

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Oldest Known Fossilized Skin Dates Back 45 Million Years Before First DinosaursThe oldest piece of fossilized skin ever found (top left) compared with imprints made by the skin of other animals from the same period in the same exceptional cave.
natureanimals

Oldest Known Fossilized Skin Dates Back 45 Million Years Before First Dinosaurs

clock1 hour ago
share13
Closest Known Relative Of T. Rex Discovered From 72 Million-Year-Old SkullThe teeth of Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, the closest relative to T. rex ever found, and paleoart depicting the dinosaur.
natureanimals

Closest Known Relative Of T. Rex Discovered From 72 Million-Year-Old Skull

clock1 hour ago
share1
Drone Footage Reveals Humpback Whale With A Back Injury Off The Coast Of MexicoDrone shot of a humpback whale with a broken back swimming on the surface of the sea.
natureanimals

Drone Footage Reveals Humpback Whale With A Back Injury Off The Coast Of Mexico

clock1 hour ago