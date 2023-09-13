Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Two Different Sea Star Species Have Been Hybridizing In The North Atlantic"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Two Different Sea Star Species Have Been Hybridizing In The North Atlantic

The sea stars might be getting their freak on to adapt to climate change.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

comments1Comment
share73Shares
Light orange sea star laying on a large grey stone.

The common sea star (pictured) and Forbes' sea star have been having interspecies relations.

Image credit: Philip Bird LRPS CPAGB/Shutterstock.com

In news that might change how you view Peach from Finding Nemo, scientists have found evidence of interspecies breeding between two closely related sea star species.

The common sea star (Asterias rubens) and the Forbes’ sea star (Asterias forbesi) are commonly found in the rocky intertidal zones of the North Atlantic, where they are considered to be keystone species – their presence has a disproportionate effect on the environment around them.

Advertisement

“Since sea stars preferentially eat dominant competitors, they provide stability to the ecosystem,” said Michael Hickerson, a member of the research team, in a statement

“These species are therefore crucial to study for marine conservation, as they have rippling effects throughout the rest of the community.”

boook svg

Related Stories

Conspiracy Theorist Asks "If Dinosaurs Actually Existed, Wouldn't Their Bones Be Everywhere?"arrow
Drumming Parrots Flirt To The Beat Of Their Own Drumsticks, Using Unique Designsarrow
265 Million-Year-Old Fossil Belonged To Huge Predator That Lived Before The Dinosaursarrow

As some might be able to guess from their Latin names, the two species are closely related, residing within the same biological genus, Asterias, although their lineages diverged around 2 to 3 million years ago. Dubbed “sister species” by scientists, a new study has shown that A. rubens and A. forbesi have been crossbreeding to produce hybrid sea stars, making their nickname perhaps a tad regrettable.

Taking DNA samples from both species at 33 sites in the North Atlantic, genomic sequencing revealed that widespread hybridization had been occurring between the two all the way from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia.

Advertisement

“It is the first genome-wide evidence of extensive hybridization in an ecologically important coastal species,” said the corresponding author of the study, Melina Giakoumis.

The study also found that environmental selection may play a role in where the hybrid sea stars are found. The limited geographic range of A. forbesi suggested that it prefers warmer temperatures, whereas A. rubens likes it chilly – hybrids were found in areas with temperatures suited to both. This was also reflected in their genomes.

The researchers believe this may have implications for how the two species could be affected by climate change and as keystone species, impact their ecosystems.

“Two questions arise from this study,” said Hickerson. “Will the hybrids’ move to follow the changes in sea surface temperatures accelerate to the point of one species replacing the other? Or will they rescue the two species by being a source of gene combinations that allow greater resilience to climatic changes due to increased adaptive variation?”

Advertisement

Inappropriate jokes aside, hybridization is thought to be fairly common in nature – look no further than the evidence suggesting Neanderthals and modern humans regularly got it on. Further research and time will tell if, in the case of sea stars, it can have a significant impact on the surrounding ecosystem.

The study is published in the journal Molecular Ecology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • genomics,

  • animals,

  • starfish,

  • hybrid,

  • sea stars,

  • hybridization

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Conspiracy Theorist Asks "If Dinosaurs Actually Existed, Wouldn't Their Bones Be Everywhere?"A fossil of a T Rex skull.
natureanimals

Conspiracy Theorist Asks "If Dinosaurs Actually Existed, Wouldn't Their Bones Be Everywhere?"

clock3 hours ago
share370
Drumming Parrots Flirt To The Beat Of Their Own Drumsticks, Using Unique Designspalm cockatoo drum
natureanimals

Drumming Parrots Flirt To The Beat Of Their Own Drumsticks, Using Unique Designs

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share7
265 Million-Year-Old Fossil Belonged To Huge Predator That Lived Before The DinosaursArtistic reconstruction of Pampaphoneus biccai in a forest with enormous teeth and large lizard-like bodies.
natureanimals

265 Million-Year-Old Fossil Belonged To Huge Predator That Lived Before The Dinosaurs

clock4 hours ago
share2