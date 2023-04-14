TWIS: 1,750-Year-Old Text Reveals Hidden New Bible Chapter, New Mineral Found In The Charred Remains Of A Lightning-Struck Tree, And Much More This Week

This week, AI sharpens the first-ever image of a black hole with incredible results, it turns out it’s pretty easy to die from soy sauce consumption, and we weigh up just how many organs the human body can afford to lose.

New Chapter Of The Bible Found Hidden Inside 1,750-Year-Old Text

A new chapter of the Bible has been found hidden inside a 1,750-year-old translation from the Gospel of Matthew. The chapter was found by medievalist Grigory Kessel, who used ultraviolet photography on manuscripts in the Vatican Library. These methods have already deciphered 74 manuscripts, but this latest find was particularly special. Read the full story here

Lightning Struck A Tree And We Got A Brand New Phosphorus Mineral

When lightning blasted a tree in New Port Richey, Florida, in 2012, the owners of the property decided to make lemonade from the lemons. They sold the 500-gram (1.1-pound) piece of fused rock and soil that formed nearby. Fortunately, the buyer was a scientist who tested his wares and discovered phosphorus in an oxidation state unlike anything ever found naturally in Earthly minerals. Read the full story here





First-Ever Image Of Black Hole Has Been Sharpened By AI And It’s Incredible

In April 2019, astronomers revealed one of humanity’s greatest achievements in science – the first-ever image of a black hole. Now, thanks to a new machine-learning technique that has sharpened the image, the team has released a new, clearer version and M87* has never looked better. Read the full story here





Can You Really Die From Too Much Soy Sauce? Yes, And It's Surprisingly Easy To Do

We’ve all heard of death by chocolate, but how would you feel about dying from too much soy sauce? Soy sauce is surprisingly deadly for a condiment you almost certainly have in your kitchen cupboards right now: there are many, many reports of people overdosing on saturated salt solutions, and in fact, in its native East Asia it’s not unheard of for people to die by suicide by soy sauce. Read the full story here





New Species Of Semi-Slug Reminds Us Evolution Is A Work In Progress

A new species of semi-slug has been discovered in the hot lowland forests of Ulu Temburong National Park, Brunei, with the aid of citizen scientists. In case this is the first time you’re hearing of semi-slugs, sometimes called “snugs” by mollusk researchers, these slimy babies carry the halfway house between a slug and a snail. Read the full story here

Feature of the week:

What Is The Minimum Number Of Organs A Human Body Needs?

The human body contains some 78 organs, but we know that not all of them are absolutely necessary. So, we asked ourselves, what’s the absolute minimum number of organs the body needs? Which parts can you jettison without blinking an eye, and which can you afford to lose with a bit of clever medical intervention? You may be surprised. Read the full story here