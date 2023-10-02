Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"This Tiny Crocodile Can Moo – And Yes We Have The Receipts"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

This Tiny Crocodile Can Moo – And Yes We Have The Receipts

Apparently, cows and crocs have more in common than we thought.

author

Maddy Chapman

author

Maddy Chapman

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Maddy is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

share55Shares
African Dwarf crocodile (Osteolaemus tetraspis) sitting on a log in a stream

"Moooooo!"

Image credit: Milan Zygmunt/Shutterstock.com

If you’ve ever wondered what a crocodile sounds like, we’re willing to bet you weren’t imagining this. One fun-size, West African crocodile inexplicably sounds just like a cow – and the revelation could be useful for conservationists trying to keep tabs on the tiny reptiles.

The African dwarf crocodile (Osteolaemus tetraspis) is the smallest extant species of crocodile, but what it lacks in stature, it more than makes up for in unusual vocalizations. Audio recordings reveal its uncanny, cow-like calls, as well as three other noises also resembling familiar sounds.

Advertisement

Far from being just an a-moo-sing discovery, this could also aid conservation efforts (O. tetraspis are classified as vulnerable in the IUCN Red List), providing a reference for species identification. “The data can further contribute to landscape-wide biodiversity monitoring and counter-poaching activities, as well as improving our understanding of crocodilian ecology and behaviour,” the authors write in their study.

In fact, acoustic techniques are becoming invaluable tools for monitoring species and biodiversity. They are particularly useful for forest-dwelling crocodiles, such as O. tetraspis, which can be very difficult to spot using sight alone.

boook svg

Related Stories

Echidnas Recorded Making Dove-Like Calls And Strange Grunts In Adorable Firstarrow
Curious Case Of The Killer Whale That Swallowed Seven Sea Otters Wholearrow
Pizzlies Are Hybrid Bears That Show A Worrying Future For The Arcticarrow

Unfortunately, the vocal repertoire data for many species is still subpar, O. tetraspis included.

“It’s a species that really nobody knows about,” first author Agata Staniewicz told New Scientist.

Advertisement

But that might be about to change, with the discovery of their unique, bovine babble thrusting them into the spotlight.

Recording and cataloging the vocalizations of two captive adult African dwarf crocodiles, the team gleaned some unexpected insights into the elusive creatures. When they compared 97 vocal signals captured from the pair with 201 suspected O. tetraspis calls recorded in the wild in Gabon, the team identified four types of calls, in both wild and captive crocs, that had never been identified before in crocodylids.

These, they have named “drums”, “rumbles”, “gusts”, and “moos”, after familiar sounds they are akin to. Gusts, for example, as their name suggests, sound like a howling wind:


The lower-frequency sounds (drums, rumbles, and gusts) are difficult to make out, but the moos are much clearer, sounding eerily like their namesake:

Advertisement


One species of Chinese alligator may moo too, but apart from that it is virtually unheard of, Staniewicz told New Scientist, making O. tetraspis an oddity among crocodylids, or one in a moo-llion, if you will.

Speaking of unexpected animal noises, this NSFW duck gives mooing crocs a run for their money, and has been living rent-free in our heads since it learned to “talk” back in 2021.

The study is published in the African Journal of Herpetology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • animal behavior,

  • crocodiles,

  • sounds,

  • vocalizations,

  • African dwarf crocodile,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Echidnas Recorded Making Dove-Like Calls And Strange Grunts In Adorable FirstEchidnas just became even more adorable with the news they make sounds when in love.
natureanimals

Echidnas Recorded Making Dove-Like Calls And Strange Grunts In Adorable First

clock5 hours ago
share1
Curious Case Of The Killer Whale That Swallowed Seven Sea Otters WholeA single orca fin sticks out above the water along with the top of its head. The photo shows the animal swimming in a grey sea with a gloomy grey sky in the background.
natureNature

Curious Case Of The Killer Whale That Swallowed Seven Sea Otters Whole

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share35
Pizzlies Are Hybrid Bears That Show A Worrying Future For The ArcticA stuffed grizzly–polar bear hybrid on display at the airport in Ulukhaktok, Canada
natureanimals

Pizzlies Are Hybrid Bears That Show A Worrying Future For The Arctic

clock7 hours ago
comments3
share160