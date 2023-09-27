Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"This 450-Million-Year-Old Bloodsucking Fish Has Been On Earth Longer Than Trees"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

This 450-Million-Year-Old Bloodsucking Fish Has Been On Earth Longer Than Trees

Say hello to the "three-eyed" Pacific lamprey.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share1Shares
a pacific lamprey suckered onto glass

What you call ugly, the Pacific lamprey calls peak performance. 

Image credit: USFWS Fish and Aquatic Conservation via flickr, Public Domain

An eel-like parasite with no jaw, no bones, and a thirst for blood has been wriggling its way through Earth’s waterways since before even the dinosaurs walked the Earth. It’s older than trees, even, and yet has endured to the modern day where it’s become the subject of many scientific studies and killed off the odd Medieval monarch. We’re talking about the Pacific lamprey.

Having diverged from its ancestors in an ancient world, it packs some peculiar adaptations. It has no bones, instead being made of up a cartilaginous "skeleton", and on top of its head has a "third eye" that's actually a specialized light-sensing organ.

Advertisement

The Pacific lamprey, Entosphenus tridentatus, could be considered a living fossil given it dates back to the Ordovician, around 450 million years ago. They get their name for the incredible life journey they make, starting out in freshwater rivers and streams before migrating out to the Pacific Ocean.

The epic migration isn’t over yet, however, as when they have reached maturity and are ready to spawn, they have to make their way back to freshwater environments again. Transforming from a marine animal into a freshwater one is no mean feat, and it sees Pacific lamprey undergo a number of changes to its appearance and physiology that enable it to survive the dramatic change in salinity.

boook svg

Related Stories

Steamy Stuff At Fly Ranch Geyserarrow
Rare Fossil Reveals What One Trilobite Had For Dinner 465 Million Years Agoarrow
Meet The Devil’s Tooth Fungus, The Mushroom That Looks Like It’s Bleedingarrow

The move from freshwater to the ocean and back again isn’t random, either, as Pacific lampreys have a superpower – they can use chemical cues released by larval migrating lampreys to find their way back to freshwater living. They may return to the same waterway they spawned in, but unlike Pacific salmon, it's not a guarantee.

Advertisement

Such transformation and mapping skill is hungry work, and Pacific lamprey have a particularly nasty strategy for feeding. They can wield their spherical, jawless mouths like spiky suction cups, helping them to bite onto the bodies of fish and marine mammals.

Here, they feed on blood and bodily fluids, leaving a nasty spherical wound on their host’s body that looks a bit like an injury from a cookie-cutter shark or snubnosed eel. Pacific lamprey don’t kill their hosts, however, as they’re parasites and need living hosts to feed on.

Pacific lamprey are just one of around 40 species of lamprey that arose from an ancient jawless-fish ancestor during the Ordovician, and as a group they’ve survived at least four mass extinction events, writes Live Science. They’ve survived to fulfil a vital role in ecosystems where they’re fed on by birds, mammals, and other fish, packing a lot of calories in their fatty flesh. It contains 4.1 times as much of the omega-3 fatty oils that we humans covet in salmon, explains High Country News.

Jawless, lipid-filled, without a bone in sight? This is what peak performance looks like.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • evolution,

  • fish,

  • animals,

  • lamprey,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Steamy Stuff At Fly Ranch GeyserA geyser, colorful rocky protrusion from the ground.
natureplanet earth

Steamy Stuff At Fly Ranch Geyser

clock4 hours ago
share34
Rare Fossil Reveals What One Trilobite Had For Dinner 465 Million Years Agoa trilobite eating animals on the seabed
natureanimals

Rare Fossil Reveals What One Trilobite Had For Dinner 465 Million Years Ago

clock5 hours ago
share89
Meet The Devil’s Tooth Fungus, The Mushroom That Looks Like It’s BleedingA beige mushroom covered in spots of red sap.
natureNature

Meet The Devil’s Tooth Fungus, The Mushroom That Looks Like It’s Bleeding

clock5 hours ago
share18