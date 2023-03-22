Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth

There Is A Massive Ocean Of Water Underneath Our Feet

It's estimated to contain three times more water than the oceans on Earth's surface.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
The Earth, split open to show the core.

The water was found in the transition zone. Image credit: Rost9/shutterstock.com

Deep beneath the surface of the Earth, there is a massive reservoir of water. It is estimated to contain three times the amount of water of all the oceans on our surface.

In 2014, a team from the US used 2,000 seismometers to study seismic waves from over 500 earthquakes. By examining the speed of the waves at different depths, the team was able to determine what kind of rocks the waves traveled through before reaching the sensors. They found that some 700 kilometers (400 miles) below our feet in the "transition zone" between the lower mantle and the upper mantle was a rock called ringwoodite.

Advertisement

Ringwoodite only forms under the intense pressure found towards the center of our planet. Only one sample from within the Earth – it has also been found in meteorites – has been discovered, trapped inside a tiny diamond. Ringoodite contains water, not as liquid but trapped inside the molecular structure of the minerals.

"The ringwoodite is like a sponge, soaking up water. There is something very special about the crystal structure of ringwoodite that allows it to attract hydrogen and trap water," geophysicist Steve Jacobsen explained in a statement at the time. "This mineral can contain a lot of water under conditions of the deep mantle."

Related Stories
boook svgThe Bacterium That Eats Heavy Metal And Poops Gold Is A Tiny Badass
boook svgHow Ancient Gondwanan Life Survived Ice Ages In Antarctica
boook svgBones Like Aero Chocolate: The Evolution Adaptation That Helped Dinosaurs To Fly

Previous experiments suggested that ringwoodite can contain up to 1.5 percent water, and the seismic waves detected were consistent with the rock below our feet containing water. The team estimated that if just 1 percent of the rock in the transition zone is water, that would mean it contains three times more water than all the oceans on Earth's surface. This fit with their results.

"If there is a substantial amount of H2O in the transition zone, then some melting should take place in areas where there is flow into the lower mantle," seismologist Brandon Schmandt said, "and that is consistent with what we found."

Advertisement

Jacobsen believes that the study contributes to evidence that Earth's water "came from within," he told New Scientist.

"I think we are finally seeing evidence for a whole-Earth water cycle, which may help explain the vast amount of liquid water on the surface of our habitable planet," Jacobsen added in a statement. "Scientists have been looking for this missing deep water for decades."

The study is published in Science.

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • ocean,

  • water,

  • Earth science,

  • planet earth,

  • geoscience,

  • earth's core


nature

More Nature Stories

The Bacterium That Eats Heavy Metal And Poops Gold Is A Tiny BadassCupriavidus metallidurans bacteria under a microscope that produces gold.
natureplanet earth

The Bacterium That Eats Heavy Metal And Poops Gold Is A Tiny Badass

clockMar 22 2023
How Ancient Gondwanan Life Survived Ice Ages In AntarcticaMuch of Antarctica is ice free, and the same was true during the last ice age.
natureplanet earth

How Ancient Gondwanan Life Survived Ice Ages In Antarctica

clockMar 22 2023
Bones Like Aero Chocolate: The Evolution Adaptation That Helped Dinosaurs To FlyDinosaurs once dominated Earth’s landscapes. Image credit: AmeliAU/Shutterstock.com
natureanimals

Bones Like Aero Chocolate: The Evolution Adaptation That Helped Dinosaurs To Fly

clockMar 22 2023