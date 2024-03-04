Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The US Wants To Boost Its Nuclear Power

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The US Wants To Boost Its Nuclear Power

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

The US Wants To Boost Its Nuclear Power

Is the Atomic Age having a mini-renaissance?

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

comments3Comments
share36Shares
Nuclear power plant cooling towers let off steam in front of a river reflection.

Nuclear power reactors generate heat by nuclear fission, the splitting of an unstable heavy nucleus into two smaller ones.

Image credit: polu_tsvet/Shutterstock.com

After decades of dwindling, nuclear energy could be making a big comeback in the US. Last week, the House passed through bipartisan legislation that aims to bolster nuclear energy with a sweeping 365-36 vote. 

The measure, the Atomic Energy Advancement Act, will essentially make it easier to build nuclear power plants by speeding up environmental reviews and reducing license fees that applicants have to pay before setting up advanced nuclear reactors.

Advertisement

It’s unclear how the legalization will progress from here since the Senate has its own nuclear energy bill. However, per The Hill, both bills have bipartisan support and there are efforts to reconcile the two pieces of legislation.

Either way, it’s looking very likely that the US nuclear industry will be given a boost very shortly. 

“We have worked very hard, and most agree that a robust and growing nuclear industry is critical for reducing emissions, providing reliable, affordable, clean energy to Americans,” said House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA).

“Nuclear energy can help us build durable economic and strategic relationships around the world, especially as the influence of China and Russia in this industry grows,” she added.  

Nuclear power: pros and cons

Nuclear energy has received a bad rap in recent decades, but many lawmakers, scientists, and even environmentalists are starting to see the mammoth benefits it could offer. 

Much of its nasty reputation stems from the handful of disasters involving nuclear meltdowns, such as Chernobyl and Fukushima. As catastrophic as the incidents were, nuclear is actually one of the safest energy sources. Compared to the millions of people who die from air pollution from fossil fuels every year, the number of people who have been killed in nuclear accidents is very small. 

There is also the problem of nuclear waste, which is highly radioactive and will remain so for several thousand years. 

However, healthy nuclear power plants release less radioactive material than any other major energy source. It’s little-known, but oil extraction and coal-mining leak significant amounts of radiation into the environment that would otherwise be contained. 

Advertisement

Nuclear power plants can produce a huge amount of low-cost, reliable energy. They also emit relatively low greenhouse gas emissions, meaning they could prove to be crucial in efforts to achieve the target of zero emissions and stave off the worst of the climate crisis.

Globally, nuclear energy is on the up

The recent nuclear legalization pushes in the US are broadly in line with the trends being followed by other economic powerhouses.

Globally, around 10 percent of our electricity comes from nuclear. Although some countries like Germany have recently ditched their nuclear power plants, nuclear power generation is on the rise worldwide. 

Much of this increasing activity is occurring in Asia where nuclear power plants are booming in number. As of January 2023, 10 out of the 15 largest nuclear power plants in the world based on capacity were based in Asia, most notably in South Korea and China.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • energy,

  • environment,

  • fossil fuels,

  • nuclear power,

  • nuclear,

  • nuclear power plant,

  • the us,

  • atomic energy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

The US Left Nuclear Waste Around The World, Now Climate Change May Unearth ItConstruction of trenches at Camp Century, an military scientific research base in Greenland where nuclear waste was buried
natureenvironment

The US Left Nuclear Waste Around The World, Now Climate Change May Unearth It

clock2 hours ago
share8
The Madagascan Chameleon That Goes "Extinct" For A Few Months Every YearLabord's chameleon
natureanimals

The Madagascan Chameleon That Goes "Extinct" For A Few Months Every Year

clock3 hours ago
share48
Some Tropical Mammals Appear To Have “Lunar Phobia”Small brown creature with big black eyes holding onto a stem of a plant.
natureanimals

Some Tropical Mammals Appear To Have “Lunar Phobia”

clock3 hours ago
share22