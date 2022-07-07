Advertisement

Natureplanet earth

The Sky Above South Dakota Turned An Apocalyptic Shade Of Green

Red sky at night, shepherd's delight. Green Dakota sky, we're all going to die?

author

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockJul 7 2022, 11:51 UTC
green sky above south dakota
That's a little greener than I like my sky. Image courtesy of J Karmill

The skies above Sioux Falls, South Dakota, turned a strange and slightly apocalyptic shade of green on Tuesday, as a powerful storm swept through the state.

Advertisement

Images of the surreal sky were widely posted on social media.

So, in the words of Kent Brockman from The Simpsons, is it time to crack each other's heads open and feast on the gooey bits inside? Well, no. Or at least not because of the green sky, which is a perfectly natural – if rare – phenomenon. 

The effect – though undoubtedly eerie – is caused by the light being scattered by ice.

"Water/ice particles in storms with substantial depth and water content will primarily scatter blue light," NWS meteorologist Cory Martin explained on Twitter

"When the reddish light scattered by the atmosphere illuminates the blue water/ice droplets in the cloud they will appear to glow green. It takes a tremendous amount of water content within the cloud to achieve this color, which usually means a substantial amount of ice (large hail) has to be present."

Just as red sky at night means shepherd's delight, and red sky in the morning is a shepherd's warning, a green sky means "look out for big chunks of ice falling at your head." While not the best rhyme, it is still good advice.

"This phenomenon is typically a visual warning sign that the thunderstorm is capable of producing very large hail," Martin explained.

Natureplanet earth

  • weather,

  • planet earth,

  • meteorology

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Nature Stories

Insects Probably Feel Pain, With Big Implications For How We Treat Them, Study SaysPraying mantises' famous sex lives has important implications for whether they, and other insects, can feel pain.
creepy crawlies

Insects Probably Feel Pain, With Big Implications For How We Treat Them, Study Says

clockJul 7 2022
Florida Town Placed Into Quarantine After Giant African Land Snails InvadeAn african land scale on a gloved hand
creepy crawlies

Florida Town Placed Into Quarantine After Giant African Land Snails Invade

clockJul 6 2022
Sniffing Butts Can Put Male Dogs At Four Times Risk Of Certain CancersCanine Transmissible Venereal Tumor
animals

Sniffing Butts Can Put Male Dogs At Four Times Risk Of Certain Cancers

clockJul 6 2022