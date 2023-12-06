Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Likely Site Of Earth’s Most Recent Large Impact Crater Has Been Found"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

The Likely Site Of Earth’s Most Recent Large Impact Crater Has Been Found

If you wanted to hide a crater where a large rock hit the planet, this is probably the perfect place.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

share1Shares
Ejecta gravel in an outcrop about 60 kilometers west-northwest of the impact site in Laos that spread tectites over four continents.

Ejecta gravel in an outcrop about 60 kilometers (37 miles) west-northwest of the impact site in Laos that spread tektites over four continents.

Image credit: Kerry Sieh

Planetary scientists have released evidence they claim establishes the location where an asteroid hit the Earth three-quarters of a million years ago. Although evidence for the size and timing of the event has been found far and wide, it’s been a long road to identify the likely crater in southern Laos.

Southeast Asia, and even Australia, has many rocks produced when an asteroid slammed into the Earth 789,000 years ago. Known as tektites, black glassy rocks of this exact age form the largest debris spray from any extraterrestrial impact, even reaching Madagascar and Antarctica. 

Advertisement

Even larger sprays would have been produced by older and bigger collisions, such as the one that caused the Chicxulub Crater, but geological processes have long buried the evidence. The tektites known as the Australasian strewn field are recent enough to still be visible in many places, while revealing the presence of an impact that must have been the largest at least since Zhamanshin

To spread tektites so widely, the impact must have created a large crater, but none is obvious. Scientists have been seeking it for decades, gradually homing in on the Bolaven Plateau in southern Laos.

The combination of geological conditions, thick rainforest and one of the world’s most politically isolated nations is probably what has kept the location hidden for so long. A team led by Professor Kerry Sieh of Nanyang Technological University note that “unexploded ordnance hampered field work for decades” after the regions’ wars. Geologists might love their field so much they will explore an exploding volcano, but leftover bombs and land mines are a different matter.

Nevertheless, some secrets cannot be kept forever. As far back as 1983 a gravel deposit had been noted lying just below specimens of the tektites in Vietnam. A dusty layer above, which Thai geologists call “catastro-loess”, had been proposed as having fallen from the sky after being flung up by the impact. Using these clues Sieh and colleagues zoomed in, finally using a layer of pebble- to boulder-sized rocks known as the Bolaven diamicton to identify the site’s location. They believe the diamicton was formed by ancient sandstone and basaltic lava being broken up and tossed in the air by the force of the impact.

Advertisement

The idea the crater lies within the Bolaven Volcanic Field has been proposed before – what better place to hide a crater after all – but the evidence has not been strong enough to convince everyone.

The location of the Bolaven Volcanic Field in southeast Asia, and the site of the suspected impact crater and tektites of the right age within it
The location of the Bolaven Volcanic Field in Southeast Asia, and the site of the suspected impact crater and tektites of the right age within it.
Image credit: Sieh et al, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 2023 (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)


The team are seeking to win over skeptical geologists, using five separate datasets they say all point to the same site.

For example, although tektites of the right age are found thousands of kilometers away, they are most abundant in the upper part of the diamicton, or resting above it. Moreover, across most of the region two types of suitably aged tektites, MN- and “splashform” are found in similar numbers. However, within 200 kilometers (124 miles) of the proposed location MN-type tektites dominate, indicating something specific about that location.

The study is published open access in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • asteroid,

  • planet earth,

  • impact crater,

  • tektites,

  • Bolaven Volcanic Field ,

  • Australasian strewn field ,

  • catastro-loess

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Zaps From Electric Eels Might Transfer DNA To Other Animalsclose up of electric eel
natureanimals

Zaps From Electric Eels Might Transfer DNA To Other Animals

clock2 hours ago
share14
Vampire Finches Live On Wolf Island And Have A Very Strange Dietvampire finch
natureanimals

Vampire Finches Live On Wolf Island And Have A Very Strange Diet

clock2 hours ago
share6
The “Age Of Snakes” – How Dinosaur Mass Extinction Let Snakes Feast On New Diverse Dietsyellow and black snake with its mouth wide open coiled up on a branch against a green backdrop
natureanimals

The “Age Of Snakes” – How Dinosaur Mass Extinction Let Snakes Feast On New Diverse Diets

clock3 hours ago
share1