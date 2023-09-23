Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Gulf Stream Is Weaker Now Than It Has Been For Over A Millennium"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

The Gulf Stream Is Weaker Now Than It Has Been For Over A Millennium

It spells bad news for many places.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

share92Shares
Greenland ice melting

Ice melting in Greenland interrupts the sinking of salty North Atlantic water, potentially disrupting the mighty ocean current that keeps northern Europe habitable.

Image Credit: Intrepix/Shutterstock.com

The warm ocean current that keeps northern Europe habitable is weaker than at any time in the previous thousand years, sediments and ice cores indicate. The finding increases the likelihood the current will weaken further, with catastrophic implications for the UK and Ireland, and bad news for many other places.

For thousands of years the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), better known as the Gulf Stream System, has controlled northern Europe's climate. Before that, the AMOC's near-total shutdown 12,000 years ago is considered the prime suspect for producing the Younger Dryas event, where the world briefly plunged back into the ice age it had recently left.

Advertisement

Oceanographers have debated how a recent weakening compares to past movements, and whether it is a random drop or the start of a frightening trend. Professor Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research has brought together multiple lines of evidence for the AMOC's strength since 400 AD.

"The Gulf Stream System works like a giant conveyor belt, carrying warm surface water from the equator up north, and sending cold, low-salinity deep water back down south. It moves nearly 20 million cubic meters of water per second, almost a hundred times the Amazon flow," Rahmstorf said in a statement

Direct measurements of the system's strength are a recent phenomenon, but we know it has weakened by 15 percent since the mid-20th Century. Nevertheless, proxy data from ocean sediments, ice core, corals, and even tree rings can provide an indication of its strength in earlier times.

Each individual proxy has missing periods or variations sufficient to create plenty of uncertainty. Putting them all together, however, Rahmstorf and co-authors conclude in Nature Geoscience the story is clear: the Gulf Stream has not been this weak for at least 1,600 years.

Advertisement

The AMOC is driven by dense salty water sinking in the North Atlantic. Lighter freshwater disrupts the process. It is feared excess rainfall or ice melting from surrounding areas will be enough to interfere, bringing the whole process to a halt.

Northern Europe is a climate anomaly. Nowhere else in the world are conditions so suitable for human survival so far from the equator. When Jacques Cartier explored Labrador he found it so bleak he called it; “The land God gave to Cain” to punish him for killing Abel. Yet the latitudes he was exploring were barely north of his native Brittany. It would take centuries before oceanographers would work out it was the Gulf Stream that made the difference, saving Cartier's homeland, along with Britain and Scandinavia, from Arctic winters.

If the AMOC stops Europe will freeze, a process sped up 1000-fold, that formed the basis for the disaster film The Day After Tomorrow. Meanwhile, the pile-up of water that currently gets carried north will accelerate sea-level rise along the American east coast, hastening Florida's drowning.

Rahmstorf's findings come concurrently with the publication of modeling that shows the rate of change of freshwater entering the North Atlantic could do as much to turn AMOC off as the volume. If correct, this would also greatly increase the risk we face, since a pulse of heat-induced melting of Greenland's ice – such as was seen in 2019 - might be enough to act as a very undesirable trigger.

Advertisement

The study is published in Nature Geoscience.

An earlier version of this article was published in February 2021.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • environment,

  • Greenland,

  • Gulf Stream

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

The World Has Five Oceans, Not Four – Meet The Newest AdditionSea foam in the ocean
natureplanet earth

The World Has Five Oceans, Not Four – Meet The Newest Addition

clock10 hours ago
share270
China’s Old Tea Forests, Gaya Tumuli Burial Mounds Among Newest UNESCO Heritage SitesA series of large green burial mounds, with a misty landscape in the background.
natureplanet earth

China’s Old Tea Forests, Gaya Tumuli Burial Mounds Among Newest UNESCO Heritage Sites

clockYesterday
share180
The Fall Equinox Is Coming – Here's What It Means (And What It Doesn't)fall equinox
natureenvironment

The Fall Equinox Is Coming – Here's What It Means (And What It Doesn't)

clockYesterday
share90