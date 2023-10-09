Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Grim Reason Buses And Trains Use Such Weird Fabrics On Seats"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnologytechnologyfuture
clockPUBLISHED

The Grim Reason Buses And Trains Use Such Weird Fabrics On Seats

Public transport: where fashion and function collide.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share280Shares
eccentrically patterned fabric on trains seats inside a train

Anyone for a game of spot the stain?

Image credit: chinasong / Shutterstock.com

The garish prints of public transport seats are pretty hard to miss. Zany, vibrant, often with asymmetric and chaotic patterns, you’ve got to wonder what inspired such eccentric designs. As it turns out, it has a lot to do with grime.

The patterns of fabric used on the seats of trains and buses vary across the world, and so too do their functions. Some depict what the seat is for, such as in the case of priority seats reserved for the elderly, people who are pregnant, injured, or have a disability. Other times, they remind folks of where they are, such as in the below example from Moscow.

Advertisement
a bus seat with patterns of the moscow skyline
Still a classically chaotic color combo, but this time in the shape of Moscow.
Image credit: wasilisa / Shutterstock.com


But what else do all these patterns have going for them? Well, they’re pretty good at hiding stains.

The daily commute can be tough on fabrics. Between the many bottoms that will plonk down in the morning, and the spills and regurgitations you might anticipate on the boozy night service, there’s a lot of room for error. In the same way that you wouldn’t choose to wear a crisp white shirt while enjoying a particularly saucy bolognese, you don’t want a minimalist seat design.

In short, busy patterns make it harder to see stains.

Advertisement

There was also method to the madness, however, as seating fabric took on a second function as a design icon in parts of the world. Textile artists tried their hand at creating suitable designs that worked well in daylight, as well as artificial light, taking inspiration from everything from nature to famous artists.

You may have also noticed that the fabric used for seats on buses and trains isn’t like any you’d find on a sofa, and this too comes down to intentional design. The Celebrating Britain’s Transport Textile project dove into the rugged world of moquette, the favored fabric of public transport.

“Coming from the French word for carpet, moquette has been seen and sat upon by millions of commuters on buses, trains, trams and trolleybuses for over 100 years,” explains the London Transport Museum. “It is produced on looms using the Jacquard weaving technique, with a pile usually made up of 85% wool mixed with 15% nylon.”

“Moquette was chosen for public transport for two reasons. First, because it is hard wearing and durable. Second, because its colour and patterns disguise signs of dirt, wear and tear. On top of this moquette had the advantage of being easy and cheap to mass-produce.”

So the next time you’re thinking the décor of your bus is a bit much, take a moment to appreciate the thought that’s gone into all those manic colors, geometric shapes, and rugged surfaces. 

Just don’t look too closely.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnologytechnologyfuture
  • tag

  • future,

  • train,

  • bus,

  • transport,

  • textiles,

  • dirty,

  • Fabric,

  • public transportation

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Futurist Predicts Human Immortality Will Be Achievable By 2030AI (Artificial Intelligence) concept.
technologyfuture

Futurist Predicts Human Immortality Will Be Achievable By 2030

clock3 days ago
comments6
share2.3k
Hero's Aeolipile: The Ancient Greek "Steam Engine" Used For An Unknown PurposeAn Aeolipile, a spinning steam-powered ball on top of a space for a candle.
technologyTechnology

Hero's Aeolipile: The Ancient Greek "Steam Engine" Used For An Unknown Purpose

clock4 days ago
comments2
share170
People Think Today's US-Wide Emergency Alert Will Turn The Nation Into ZombiesAn emergency alert message on a person's phone.
technologyTechnology

People Think Today's US-Wide Emergency Alert Will Turn The Nation Into Zombies

clock5 days ago
comments1
share210