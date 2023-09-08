Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Fastest Underwater Plumes On Record Reshaped The Seabed After The Tonga Eruption"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

The Fastest Underwater Plumes On Record Reshaped The Seabed After The Tonga Eruption

A stampede of debris traveled at speeds of 122 kilometers per hour.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share1Shares
tonga eruption

Astronaut’s photo taken on January 16, 2022 from the International Space Station, showing the ash plume from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption that occurred the day before.

Image credit: NASA

Plumes of devastation known as “pyroclastic density currents” ripped across the seabed following the Tonga Eruption in 2022, a volcanic blast that’s claimed near-countless world records. Carrying debris like rock, mud, and ash, they traveled at speeds of up to 122 kilometers (75 miles) per hour and carried on for over 100 kilometers (62 miles).

The 2022 Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption in Tonga occurred beneath the Pacific Ocean on January 15, 2022. When it went up, it transferred roughly 146 billion kilograms (322 billion pounds) of water into the stratosphere, where it could remain for up to a decade and contribute to the degradation of the ozone layer.

Advertisement

It was the largest natural explosion in a century, triggering an 11-hour lightning marathon, and the highest plume ever recorded, reaching heights of 57 kilometers (34 miles), more than 17 kilometers (11 miles) clear of the previous record holder, Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines.

And it seems what went up also went sideways, as the devastation that traveled underwater during the carnage has now set its own record, reports the BBC. Known as pyroclastic density currents, they’re driven by all the stuff that exploded into the eruption column – largely superheated ash and rock – collapsing down into the surrounding water.

boook svg

Related Stories

El Niño Has Arrived So Be Prepared For Stronger Marine Heatwavesarrow
A New Crack Has Appeared In Yosemite, And It's Hugearrow
A Floating Bog Island Blocks A Bridge In Chippewa, So Locals Move It With Boatsarrow

As the debris entered the sea, it formed a stampede of muddy, ashy destruction that charged across the seafloor at over 120 km/h (75 mph), smothering marine life and severing telecommunications cabling that keeps the Pacific kingdom online. The authors of a new paper about the eruption suggest that if we’re to return connectivity in a meaningful way, more extensive seafloor mapping is needed to identify other submerged volcanoes that could experience similar eruptions.

Tonga isn’t alone in facing this threat from underwater volcanoes, and the authors have established that there are plenty more we need to be keeping an eye on if we’re to anticipate and better plan for the next big eruption in light of all we’ve learned from Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai.

Advertisement

“We confirm that bedforms observed on many other shallow submerged volcanoes worldwide can be produced by powerful eruptions, demonstrating that the hazards experienced at Hunga volcano can occur elsewhere,” they write.

“Explosive eruptions from these often unsurveyed and unmonitored submerged volcanoes can produce high-energy submarine density currents and warrant far greater consideration as tsunamigenic sources and as primary threats to vulnerable coastal communities and critical subsea infrastructure.”

The study is published in Science.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • volcanic eruption,

  • volcanic activity,

  • planet earth,

  • Pacific,

  • Volcanology,

  • underwater volcano,

  • seabed,

  • Tonga eruption,

  • Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha’apai

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

El Niño Has Arrived So Be Prepared For Stronger Marine HeatwavesA photo of a dead coral reef devoid of sea life.
natureclimate

El Niño Has Arrived So Be Prepared For Stronger Marine Heatwaves

clock9 minutes ago
A New Crack Has Appeared In Yosemite, And It's Hugeyosemite new crack
natureenvironment

A New Crack Has Appeared In Yosemite, And It's Huge

clock52 minutes ago
A Floating Bog Island Blocks A Bridge In Chippewa, So Locals Move It With Boatsfloating island wisconsin
natureenvironment

A Floating Bog Island Blocks A Bridge In Chippewa, So Locals Move It With Boats

clock1 hour ago