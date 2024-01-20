Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The Eye Of The Sahara Is A Geological Mystery "Staring" Into Space.

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

The Eye Of The Sahara Is A Geological Mystery "Staring" Into Space.

Stop trying to make Atlantis happen, it’s not going to happen.

author

Charlie Haigh

author

Charlie Haigh

Marketing Coordinator & Writer

Charlie is the Marketing Coordinator and Writer for IFLScience, she’s currently completing a undergraduate degree in Forensic Psychology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Marketing Coordinator & Writer

share2Shares
ye of the Sahara in northwestern Mauritania Aerial view of Sahara desert. Natural abstract patterns and shapes in the nature. Colorful background. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

A view of the eye.

Image Credit: aricancaner/Shutterstock.com

When viewed from above, the Eye of the Sahara looks just like an enormous impact crater sitting in the middle of the Sahara Desert of Mauritania. Stretching 50 kilometers (30 miles) in diameter, comprised of a series of uniform ripples, this crater-esque anomaly is in fact entirely terrestrial.

This spectacular ancient geological formation was used in the 1960s by Gemini astronauts as a landmark. Geologists initially believed the Eye of the Sahara, aka the Richat Structure, to be an enormous impact crater. However, further studies into the sedimentary rock making up the central dome have dated the formation back to the late Proterozoic, between 1 billion and 542 million years ago.

Advertisement

It's worth noting that some still believe the structure is actually the remains of the lost city of Atlantis, as its circular shape is said to resemble the land described by Plato – but we’re not entertaining that here.

The structure is likely to have actually formed through a process called “folding”, creating what’s called a symmetrical anticline. Folding occurs when tectonic forces acting from either side squeeze sedimentary rock – if the rock is cold and brittle it can fracture, but if it’s warm enough, it will become a fold. Folds that form upwards are called an anticline, while downward folds are called a syncline.


However, in a 2014 paper published in the Journal of African Earth Sciences, researchers proposed an entirely different formation explanation for the Eye. The presence of volcanic rock is said to suggest evidence of molten rock being pushed to the surface, causing the dome shape, before being eroded into the rings we see today. The paper proposed the separation of the supercontinent Pangaea may have played a part in these volcanic formations and tectonic shifts.

The structure is made up of a mixture of sedimentary and igneous rock. Erosion across the structure’s surface reveals fine-grained rhyolite and coarse crystalline gabbro rocks that have undergone hydrothermal alteration. The types of rock found across the rings erode at different speeds, creating different colored patterns across the surface. Large sharp-angled fragments of sedimentary rock called megabreccia add to the swirling colorful irregularities that make up the formation.

Advertisement

The dome center contains a limestone-dolomite shelf with kilometer-wide breccia, ring dikes, and alkaline volcanic rock. The complex geological structure of the Eye has puzzled and interested geologists since its discovery, and it is still widely considered to be one of the most impressive geological features in the world. As such, in 2022 it became one of the first 100 geological heritage sites recognized by the International Union of Geological Science (IUGS).

Due to its vast size, the Eye of the Sahara is best viewed from great heights (preferably space), so for now we’ll have to rely on satellite images to bask in all its glory.

An earlier version of this article was published in January 2023.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • geology,

  • planet earth,

  • Sahara desert

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Earth Isn’t The Only Planet With Seasons, But They Can Look Wildly Different On Other WorldsSeasons on Earth
natureclimate

Earth Isn’t The Only Planet With Seasons, But They Can Look Wildly Different On Other Worlds

clock2 hours ago
Those White Dots On Strawberries Aren’t Strawberry SeedsLoads of strawberries in a bowl.
natureplants

Those White Dots On Strawberries Aren’t Strawberry Seeds

clock2 hours ago
New Maps Show 75 Percent Of US May Be Impacted By Earthquakes In Next CenturyA snippet of USGS Map displaying the likelihood of damaging earthquake shaking in the United States over the next 100 years.
natureplanet earth

New Maps Show 75 Percent Of US May Be Impacted By Earthquakes In Next Century

clock18 hours ago
share57