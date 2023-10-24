Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"The Deadly Reason Some Old Glass Bottles Are Textured"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
clockPUBLISHED

The Deadly Reason Some Old Glass Bottles Are Textured

These designs stopped fumbles in the dark from ending in death.

author

Francesca Benson

author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

share91Shares
Antique green glass bottle, with a vertically ribbed body and "NOT TO BE TAKEN" embossed vertically down the side

It's safe to say that the contents of this bottle were not made for chugging.

Image Credit: david john abrams/Shutterstock.com

A distinctive, unusually shaped, or intricately textured glass bottle can be an interesting collector’s item or decoration – but for those in the past, these aesthetically pleasing vessels were made for a life-saving reason.

It can’t have been easy staying alive in the Victorian era, from arsenic-tinged wallpaper and books and sweets to… unusual methods of reviving drowning victims. On top of that, in-home electric lighting didn’t become common in the US and UK until the 1920s and 1930s. This certainly posed a problem for those blearily groping around their medicine cabinet by candlelight seeking to soothe a late-night headache, especially if an easily mixed-up bottle contained something deadly.

Advertisement

As the Industrial Revolution allowed the cheap production of many chemicals, some of which were useful around the house but very much not for human consumption, many cases of accidental poisonings were reported in the 1800s. These were often attributed to illiteracy, as well as issues with bad labels and generic packaging. So, glass companies, chemists, and doctors started to make and patent their own bottle designs to help people tell what contained poison and what did not.

In 1829, the state of New York required poison bottles to be labeled with the word “poison”. This was updated to include either the poison label or a skull and crossbones in 1853 by the American Pharmaceutical Association, and then in 1872, the American Medical Association recommended rough texturing on one side of the bottle.

boook svg

Related Stories

Why Do Some People Die In Their Sleep?arrow
Medicine's Worst "Cures" For History's Deadliest Diseasesarrow
Why Are People So Worried About Canola Oil?arrow

According to the book History of Drug Containers and Their Labels, the earliest illustrated example of a distinctively-shaped glass poison bottle may be “a phial of a particular shape for keeping laudanum” in the Edinburgh New Dispensatory in 1805, which was shaped somewhat like a kid’s ring stacking toy.

The first poison bottles were patented in Britain around the 1860s, with the Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors saying that it was in 1859 by Savory & Barker. In the US, the first poison bottle was patented in 1871, made by Joseph Harrison in a striking cobalt blue shade with a raised diamond pattern.

Advertisement


So how exactly could you tell a bottle of cleaner or pest-control chemicals from your trusty health tonic? The former were usually colored blue, green, and sometimes amber, but that only really helped if you could see them (or were paying attention to what you'd just grabbed). 

Therefore, the bottles were also designed to feel distinctive to the touch. One way included using textures as a tactile warning, with one example being Harrison’s diamonds. Bumps, grooves, dimples, ribbing, and ridges were also used, as well as embossing with the word “poison” for a less subtle touch.

Advertisement

The shape of the whole bottle as well as its texture was also a warning. Some bottles were hexagonal, but others had more macabre shapes – some were shaped like coffins, and others like skulls.

So why have bottles of dangerous substances gotten a lot more boring since this period? For one, a lot more of us can read now, and can simply flip on the light or use a torch to ascertain what we are gulping down in the early hours. Also, these unique bottles fascinated children, which is very much not what you would want a bottle of poison to do. However, their visually striking design makes them a treat for modern-day collectors.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • poison,

  • history,

  • design,

  • bottles,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Why Do Some People Die In Their Sleep?Unmade bed, to the right is a beside table with a switched-on lamp, alarm clock and phone.
healthhealth

Why Do Some People Die In Their Sleep?

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share56
Medicine's Worst "Cures" For History's Deadliest Diseasesan old bottle of cough syrup that contains chloroform and morphine
healthmedicine

Medicine's Worst "Cures" For History's Deadliest Diseases

clock5 hours ago
share1
Why Are People So Worried About Canola Oil?bottles of canola oil next to rapeseed plants
healthhealth

Why Are People So Worried About Canola Oil?

clock7 hours ago
share67