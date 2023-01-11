Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth

The Caribbean's Pitch Lake Is So Sticky You Can Walk Across It

Trinidad's custard-like Pitch Lake is brimming with freaky microbial life. Just, please, don't light any cigarettes.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockJan 11 2023, 17:15 UTC
share1Shares
An aerial image of the black Pitch Lake, a liquid asphalt lake in La Brea, Trinidad island, Trinidad and Tobago.

Pitch Lake can be found in La Brea, which means "pitch" in Spanish. Image credit: maloff/Shutterstock.com

Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean is home to one of the world’s weirdest lakes. Not only is Pitch Lake brimming with bizarre microbial life, but its "waters" are also such an odd consistency that you can walk across it. 

Found near La Brea on the southwestern tip of Trinidad, Pitch Lake is around 40 hectares (100 acres) in size and 76 meters (250 feet) deep. It is chocked full of some 10 million tons of asphalt, aka pitch, which makes it the largest natural deposit of asphalt in the world. 

Advertisement

It’s located above the intersection of two of Earth's geological fault linesThe asphalt is thought to have emerged many thousands of years ago when the fault lines beneath split deep enough to tap into oil and gas reservoirs, causing this highly viscous form of petroleum to spring to the surface. 

The abundance of gloopy asphalt gives the lake a very peculiar quality. It essentially acts like a massive field of sludgy asphalt that’s dotted with pools of water. In some places, the lake is sturdy enough to stand on and wander across without too much trouble. In other patches, people who make a wrong step will slowly sink like a spoon falling through thick custard.

A man's hand stirring liquid asphalt with a wooden stick at Pitch Lake, the largest natural deposit of bitumen in the world. La Brea, Trinidad island, Trinidad and Tobago.
Dip stickin' at Pitch Lake. Image credit: maloff/Shutterstock.com


Owing to the flammable qualities of petroleum, smoking isn’t recommended. It’s said that if you drop a match in any of the water pools then a violent burst of flames will arise. 

Advertisement

Despite the unique qualities of this lake (if you can call it that) it hasn’t been investigated by that many scientific studies. However, researchers have looked into the microbial life of the lake and, unsurprisingly, it holds some surprises. 

A 2011 study concluded that the “microbial diversity at Pitch Lake was found to be unique when compared to microbial communities analyzed at other hydrocarbon-rich environments.” Along with discovering a bunch of never-before-seen species, the microbial communities that live here were found to be diverse, composed of “deeply branching lineages” of co-existing bacteria and archaea.

The lake is briefly mentioned in the accounts of Sir Walter Raleigh’s expedition to the Caribbean and South America in 1595. Realizing the quality of the asphalt, he used it as a sealant on his leaking ships. He reportedly described the asphalt as  "most excellent... It melteth not with the sun as the pitch of Norway". 

Group of tourists walking at the Pitch Lake, the largest natural deposit of asphalt in the world, La Brea, Trinidad and Tobago.
Walking on water? Pitch Lake is a major tourist magnet. Image credit: Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock.com


As the influence of colonialism grew in the Caribbean, European powers exploited this valuable natural resource and shipped the high-quality asphalt all over the world. By the 19th and 20th centuries, commercial asphalt harvesting by the British was well underway and hundreds of thousands of tons were exported globally.

While the English explorer Sir Walter Raleigh is often credited in history books for discovering the lake, it had a long history before European colonialism, as proven by archaeological evidence at the site that dates back to 500 BCE. According to the legends of local Indigenous communities, the lake was created by the Great Spirit as a punishment for the killing of hummingbirds, which were sacred to them.

Today, the lake is still used to extract asphalt, but operations are now controlled by the state-owned company Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago. The strange sight is also a major magnet for tourists who can join locals to embark on expeditions across the semi-solid lake. At their own risk, of course.

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • lake,

  • planet earth,

  • Caribbean,

  • tourists,

  • natural wonders,

  • asphalt,

  • Trinidad and Tobago,

  • Trinidad,

  • Lake Pitch

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
nature

More Nature Stories

Are Dogs Left- Or Right-Handed? What The Science SaysGolden retriever dog on grey background with tongue out, holding up paw
natureanimals

Are Dogs Left- Or Right-Handed? What The Science Says

clockJan 11 2023
share40
2022 Was A Poach-Free Year For Kaziranga’s Rhinos, A First Since 1977rhino poaching
natureanimals

2022 Was A Poach-Free Year For Kaziranga’s Rhinos, A First Since 1977

clockJan 11 2023
share1
Watch What Happens When You Throw Snow Onto LavaMount Etna is Europe's highest active stratovolcano, a small chunk of snow stands no chance! Image credit: Wead/Shutterstock.com
videoVideo
natureenvironment

Watch What Happens When You Throw Snow Onto Lava

clockJan 11 2023
share1