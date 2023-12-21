Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Teen’s Vocal Cords Paralyzed After COVID-19 Infection In First-Of-Its-Kind Case"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
clockPUBLISHED

Teen’s Vocal Cords Paralyzed After COVID-19 Infection In First-Of-Its-Kind Case

After extensive testing, medics could find no other likely cause for the rare complication.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson

medical illustration showing location of human larynx in pink within semi-transparent human body, turned towards the right, against black background

Vocal cord paralysis after a viral infection has been seen before, but this is the first case of it happening in a teenager following COVID-19.

Image credit: SciePro/Shutterstock.com

A 15-year-old girl experienced vocal cord paralysis after a bout of COVID-19, according to a new case report. It’s the first time this particular complication of the disease has been reported in an adolescent, and medics are calling for greater awareness of this possibility, albeit rare, in children infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Over the almost four years that COVID-19 has been on the scene, it’s become increasingly clear that this infection hits very differently from person to person. For some, especially in the absence of vaccines, it leads to life-threatening disease; for others, a mild initial infection gives way to debilitating long-term issues; and still others are unaware that they’ve even been infected at all. 

Advertisement

Far from being just a respiratory pathogen, we now know that SARS-CoV-2 can affect multiple other organs and systems within the body. This latest case report adds to the body of evidence around the possible neurological complications of COVID-19 in both children and adults, detailing a case of vocal cord paralysis in a 15-year-old who was treated at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The girl first went to the emergency department after experiencing shortness of breath, around two weeks after contracting COVID-19. The acute symptoms of her infection had resolved within five days, but the breathing difficulties began nine days after her positive COVID test.

Because she had a history of asthma, the patient was treated with steroids and medicines to open up her airways, but she was also admitted to hospital for extensive further tests. Examination of the larynx (voice box) revealed that the movement of both vocal cords was impaired.

The patient underwent a lot of testing – including bloodwork, scans, and a lumbar puncture – and the medical team consulted with specialists in several disciplines, including speech language pathology. When speech therapy and a Botox injection didn’t relieve her symptoms, it was decided that a tracheostomy would be necessary. 

Advertisement

It took 15 months, but the medics were finally able to remove the tracheostomy just in time for the patient’s high school graduation.

“She was having her senior prom a year and a quarter to the date of when she lost her function, and she told me she was not going to go to the prom with her tracheostomy in place,” said senior author Dr Christopher Hartnick, director of the Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology and Pediatric Airway, Voice, and Swallowing Center at Mass Eye and Ear, in a statement

“We decided to intervene so that she could graduate high school and go to her prom tracheostomy-free, which she did.”

Cases of vocal cord paralysis after a viral infection are not unheard-of, including in adults after COVID-19 – but this is the first such case in a teenager.

Advertisement

“To have a young, healthy, vibrant high schooler all of a sudden lose one of their important cranial nerves such that they can't breathe is highly unusual and took some parsing,” Hartnick said. 

“The fact that kids can actually have long term neurotrophic effects from COVID-19 is something that it's important for the broader pediatric community to be aware of in order to be able to treat our kids well.”

To date, estimates suggest that there have been over 15 million cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in kids. Although complications like this may be rare, it’s important that the medical community remains alive to the possibility, especially because these kinds of symptoms can be mistaken for other, more common complaints.

First author Dr Danielle Reny Larrow, a resident in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Mass Eye and Ear, summarized, “Given how common this virus is among children, this newly recognized potential complication should be considered in any child presenting with a breathing, talking or swallowing complaint after a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.”

Advertisement

The study is published in the journal Pediatrics

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • larynx,

  • viral infections,

  • vocal cords,

  • covid-19,

  • SARS-CoV-2,

  • case reports

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

The Human Nose Might Be Home To The Next New AntibioticClose up of a person's nostrils.
healthmedicine

The Human Nose Might Be Home To The Next New Antibiotic

clockYesterday
share6
Bar Fined After Accidentally Serving Caustic Soda Instead Of Salt With TequilaTequila shots served with salt and lime.
healthHealth and Medicine

Bar Fined After Accidentally Serving Caustic Soda Instead Of Salt With Tequila

clockYesterday
comments1
share150
Which Is More Painful: Childbirth, Or Getting Kicked In The Balls?Two damaged eggs patched up with plasters
healthneuroscience

Which Is More Painful: Childbirth, Or Getting Kicked In The Balls?

clockYesterday
comments2
share120