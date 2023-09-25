Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

""Surfing Godzillas" And Puma Reunions Among Bertie Gregory's "Animals Up Close" Highlights"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

"Surfing Godzillas" And Puma Reunions Among Bertie Gregory's "Animals Up Close" Highlights

Gregory has known Petaka the puma since she was a cub, but now she has offspring of her own.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

comments1Comment
share1Shares
animals up close bertie gregory

In Patagonia, Gregory and his team were able to record a behavior between a puma and some sheep dogs that's never been caught on camera before.

Image credit: National Geographic

A reunion with a puma named Petaka and a perilous time beneath the waves filming mini “surfing Godzillas” are among the highlights of wildlife filmmaker, presenter, and National Geographic explorer Bertie Gregory’s new series, Animals Up Close. The series set out to focus on the lives of individual animals to get a comprehensive view of what life is like for some of Earth’s most curious creatures, and the resulting footage includes never-before-seen behaviors.

Bertie Gregory’s honest depictions of the highs and lows of wildlife filmmaking made him a global hit on social media. Working with National Geographic, his approach brings viewers behind the lens to get a better idea of what it’s really like going out into the field to film some of Earth’s most amazing, and sometimes dangerous, wild animals.

Advertisement

However, as Gregory told IFLScience, often it’s the humans that are the danger – not the other way around. 

Petaka, a puma Gregory has known since she was just a cub, is an example of this. Living in Patagonia as a “supermom”, Petaka has to take on dangerous prey, but the real threat becomes apparent when she gets a little too close for comfort to a farmer’s flock. That is... until some guard dogs raise the alarm.

Puma’s need to eat, but a story like this is a heartening one because the conflict between these proficient hunters and farmers – whose livestock they love to eat – has become a big problem for the survival of the species. In the past, farmers have hunted pumas in an effort to keep their livestock. Unfortunately, more often than not, any pumas killed are simply replaced by another puma moving into the now-vacant territory.

This first-of-its-kind footage is made extra dramatic by the use of thermal imaging to show the hunt attempt in all its glory despite being filmed in the middle of the night. Capturing it was no mean feat when you’re trying to pilot a drone in a landscape filled with above-ground obstacles.

Advertisement

“Flying a drone at night is tough because you lose all of the visual references that you normally have, you know, where the mountains are, where the trees are – basically all the things you don’t want to hit,” Gregory told IFLScience. “You’re just kind of going off the little light on the drone, which actually we taped up so that it wasn’t a thing that animals might look up at in the sky. But yeah, challenging.”

You can watch it and more of Gregory’s adventures in Animals Up Close on Disney+ from September 13.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • wildlife,

  • nature,

  • puma,

  • documentary,

  • wildlife photography

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

World's Biggest White Hydrogen Deposit May Have Been Found Under FranceLorraine grew to become a major coal-mining area in the 19th century, but now new opportunities await.
natureplanet earth

World's Biggest White Hydrogen Deposit May Have Been Found Under France

clock9 hours ago
share6
"Talking" To Plants Could Help Them Prepare For Attackstalking to plants
natureplants

"Talking" To Plants Could Help Them Prepare For Attacks

clock9 hours ago
share56
Meet The Wholphin, The Unlikely Hybrid Of Intermingling CetaceansA baby wolphin at the Sea Life Park in Hawaii born from the "surprise coupling" of a false killer whale and a dolphin.
natureanimals

Meet The Wholphin, The Unlikely Hybrid Of Intermingling Cetaceans

clock10 hours ago
comments2
share120