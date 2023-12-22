Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Supernova In Lensed Galaxy Spotted By JWST – And Its Light Will Reappear In The Future"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Supernova In Lensed Galaxy Spotted By JWST – And Its Light Will Reappear In The Future

A rare case when one-off events can be seen again years later.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Holly Large

share55Shares
Two images of the supernova (circled) are seen in an inset of the JWST image. The cluster of galaxies seen in the wider image has turned this distan object is a thing curved strips

Two images of the same supernova are visible.

Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Justin Pierel (STScI) and Andrew Newman (Carnegie Institution for Science)

Massive clusters of galaxies warp space-time to such a degree that they act like a lens. The light of galaxies even further away is distorted and magnified, giving astronomers a chance to see details further than usually possible. The case of galaxy MRG-M0138 is particularly exciting, as this was seen by Hubble having had a supernova explosion, which they called Requiem. Now, it's been announced that JWST spotted a new supernova in November 2023 – exciting news not just for supernovae observations, but because it can help us understand the expansion of the universe. 

The cluster of galaxies in front of MRG-M0138 creates five distinct images of the galaxy, which means five distinct views of the supernova. The light takes different paths, and in one path, it takes a lot longer to get to us; it is estimated that this image of the explosion will not appear to us until the 2030s.

Advertisement

“When a supernova explodes behind a gravitational lens, its light reaches Earth by several different paths. We can compare these paths to several trains that leave a station at the same time, all traveling at the same speed and bound for the same location. Each train takes a different route, and because of the differences in trip length and terrain, the trains do not arrive at their destination at the same time,” Justin Pierel, from the Space Telescope Science Institute, and Andrew Newman, from the Carnegie Institution for Science, wrote in a statement.

“Similarly, gravitationally lensed supernova images appear to astronomers over days, weeks, or even years. By measuring differences in the times that the supernova images appear, we can measure the history of the expansion rate of the universe, known as the Hubble constant, which is a major challenge in cosmology today. The catch is that these multiply imaged supernovae are extremely rare: fewer than a dozen have been detected until now.”

Requiem was a Type Ia supernova. These events are created by a white dwarf stealing enough material from a companion that it crosses a mass threshold and collapses under its own weight. Since the threshold is the same, the supernova reaches the same luminosity – it’s a standard candle. How bright an object is depends on its intrinsic luminosity and its distance. We can measure the brightness and the luminosity is a given for standard candles, so we can use both measurements to work out the distance of galaxies. From there, we get to the other cosmological properties.

Three bright dots are seen in the image from hubble along the path of the extremely warped galaxy. The galaxy look the same for JWST but only two dots in different position are seen
Location and view of Requiem on the left, and Encore on the right.
Hubble image credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, Steve A. Rodney (University of South Carolina) and Gabriel Brammer (Cosmic Dawn Center/Niels Bohr Institute/University of Copenhagen); JWST image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Justin Pierel (STScI) and Andrew Newman (Carnegie Institution for Science).


Hubble got to Requiem too late to do detailed calculations from the four images, so work will be done next decade on the fifth. But JWST caught the event in the act, and the team was awarded extra time to follow up on the event immediately.

Advertisement

“Now we have found a second gravitationally lensed supernova within the same galaxy as Requiem, which we call Supernova Encore. Encore was discovered serendipitously, and we are now actively following the ongoing supernova with a time-critical director’s discretionary program,” the duo continued.

Encore too is a Type Ia supernova, making this a serendipitous and fortunate observation. Data collection is ongoing, so we will know more in the coming months. And of course, there will be an encore in the 2030s.

“Supernovae are normally unpredictable, but in this case we know when and where to look to see the final appearances of Requiem and Encore. Infrared observations around 2035 will catch their last hurrah and deliver a new and precise measurement of the Hubble constant,” the researchers concluded.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • supernova,

  • gravitational lensing,

  • JWST,

  • Astronomy,

  • Encore

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

1.5-Billion-Pixel Image Of The Running Chicken Nebula Is AstoundingThe Running Chicken Nebula comprises several clouds, all of which we can see in this vast image from the VLT Survey Telescope (VST), hosted at ESO’s Paranal site. This 1.5-billion pixel image spans an area in the sky of about 25 full Moons. The clouds shown in wispy pink plumes are full of gas and dust, illuminated by the young and hot stars within them.
spaceAstronomy

1.5-Billion-Pixel Image Of The Running Chicken Nebula Is Astounding

clock21 hours ago
share6
NASA Releases Gorgeous Timelapse Of The Gamma-Ray Sky Over 14 YearsThis detailed all-sky map was produced by the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope using nine years of data collected from 2008 to 2017.
spaceAstronomy

NASA Releases Gorgeous Timelapse Of The Gamma-Ray Sky Over 14 Years

clock22 hours ago
share13
"Impossible" Worlds Are Popping Up EverywhereAn artist render of a spherical cerlesital boy with light beams moving around it
spaceAstronomy

"Impossible" Worlds Are Popping Up Everywhere

clock23 hours ago
comments3
share290