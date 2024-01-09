Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Some People Think This Old Painting Proves Dinosaurs Walked Around With Humans

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

Some People Think This Old Painting Proves Dinosaurs Walked Around With Humans

Yes, like in The Flintstones.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Holly Large

An old painting depicting what looks like dinosaurs.

If you look closely, that's Barney Rubble.

Image credit: Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien (Public Domain)

Every now and then people on the Internet, bless them, believe they have found evidence for time travel in an old painting. It happens surprisingly often, and always with a simple explanation that doesn't necessitate time travel being real, and time travelers themselves being absolute posers who insist on sitting for portraits in their old-timey holiday destination.

In a new and fun twist to the genre, people appear to believe dinosaurs lived alongside humans 500 years ago (yes, like in The Flintstones) because of a painting by "Peter·Bruce Gale" in 1562. In one typical post, Instagram user historyunreal wrote: "[It's] a painting by Peter·Bruce Gale in 1562... 300 years before we supposedly knew anything about dinosaurs."

Advertisement

So, despite no other evidence showing up, such as people writing down "isn't it weird how we ride around on Brachiosaurus like a big lizardy horse?", is this evidence that The Flintsones was in fact a documentary? No.

First off, "Peter·Bruce Gale" is not only not the artist of the painting, there's no reference to him outside of this specific conspiracy theory. The artist of this painting – The Suicide of Saul – is Flemish Renaissance artist Pieter Bruegel the Elder. It depicts events described in the Bible – the suicide of King Saul following his defeat by the Philistines on Mount Gilboa.

The Suicide of Saul by Pieter Brueghel the Elder
If dinosaurs were really there, he probably would have made it the focus.
Image credit: Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien (Public Domain)


It is indeed painted in 1562, and shows some weird little dudes riding around in the background. But they aren't dinosaurs. As pointed out by many posts, it is more likely a case of "Pieter has never seen a camel" than time traveling dinosaurs, or a cover-up of humans having lived alongside them all along. Camels are indeed mentioned in reference to King Saul in the Bible, and it is probable he attempted to include them in the background.

Just like lions in European medieval paintings being famously bad, drawings of camels have suffered from the same lack of a sitting model (as well as stylistic choices by artists who had seen the creatures).

Camels were drawn in a variety of ways by those who hadn't seen them. These, like coatis in reverse, just happen to look like Brachiosaurus.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • dinosaurs,

  • art,

  • humans,

  • Conspiracy theories,

  • paintings

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Microplastics Found In 88 Percent Of Sampled Food, From Sirloin Steaks To Plant-Based BurgersGrocery store refrigerator section with rows of various brands of plant based protein substitutes. Plant based proteins can be as healthy as animal based proteins.
natureenvironment

Microplastics Found In 88 Percent Of Sampled Food, From Sirloin Steaks To Plant-Based Burgers

clock49 minutes ago
comments1
Fire Ants May Not Use The “Cheerios Effect” To Make Rafts After Allfire ant rafts
naturecreepy crawlies

Fire Ants May Not Use The “Cheerios Effect” To Make Rafts After All

clock3 hours ago
share6
South Korea Passes Law To End Sale And Slaughter Of Dog Meat By 2027Dogs in cages on the side of a street market.
natureanimals

South Korea Passes Law To End Sale And Slaughter Of Dog Meat By 2027

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share240