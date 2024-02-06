Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Solar System's First Quasi-Moon Officially Named "Zoozve" After Error On Child's Poster

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Solar System's First Quasi-Moon Officially Named "Zoozve" After Error On Child's Poster

Latif Nasser noticed the label "Zoozve" near Venus. But Venus has no moons, right?

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Katy Evans

share1Shares
Venus in black and white.

Venus has no moons. So what is Zoozve?

Image credit: NASA/APL/NRL

Twenty years after its discovery, asteroid and quasi-moon 2002 VE 68 has been officially renamed "Zoozve" after a strange label on his 2-year-old child's poster of the Solar System led Radiolab host Latif Nasser to investigate further.

In a widely-shared X (Twitter) thread, Nasser explained that he found a mystery moon on his child's astronomy poster labeled "Zoozve" near Venus. This is odd, as Venus has no moons, prompting Nasser to investigate.

Advertisement

Google found no references to any "Zoozve", and a friend at NASA had no idea what it was referring to either. Nasser called the poster's illustrator, who swore that he took the name from a list of moons of the Solar System. 

To cut a long (but enjoyable!) story short, Nasser's NASA friend Liz Landau realized what had happened. The moon was not "Zoozve", but object 2002 VE 68. When space objects are first seen, they are given a provisional name based on when they were discovered. The first number part, as you might have guessed, relates to the year, while the letters relate to when it was discovered in the year.

The quasi-satellite is a lot more interesting than your standard space rocks, being as it was the first of its kind ever discovered, due to its unusual orbit.

Advertisement

"Like all asteroids, its orbit takes it around the Sun, with asteroids closer to the Sun circling more rapidly and completing a 'year' in a shorter time. The 'year' for VE68 is shorter than the Earth year, clocking in at a little under 225 days," Zoozve's discoverers, led by Seppo Mikkala of Tuorla Observatory, explained back in 2004.

"This is almost exactly the same as the 'year' of the planet Venus – and it turns out that like synchronised divers in the Olympic Games, both VE68 and Venus are travelling around the Sun nearly in lock-step."

Tracking the orbit of 2002 VE, the team discovered the first quasi-moon, or quasi-satellites, in the Solar System. Quasi-moons, as the name suggests, are not quite moons. They orbit the Sun but are also influenced by the planets along their path.

Advertisement

Following the Radiolab investigation, the first quasi-moon in the Solar System around a major planet has officially been renamed Zoozve.

"This object is the first-identified quasi-satellite of a major planet (Venus)," the Working Group of the International Astronomical Union (WGSBN) announced in a bulletin. "When artist Alex Foster drew this object on a Solar System poster for children, he mistook the initial characters of the provisional designation as letters, thus coining an odd and memorable moniker."

2002 VE has been orbiting the Sun and encountering Venus for quite a while, but the team who first described its orbit thinks it may have come from elsewhere.

"Our computations show that it has been in its present orbital state for about seven millennia and will stay there for five more centuries to come," the team wrote in their 2004 paper

Advertisement

"Very close approaches with Venus and Mercury are excluded within the interval of time of reliable numerical computation of the orbit, but repeated encounters with the Earth do occur. From the evolution of the orbit of this object, we conclude that it may have been a near-Earth asteroid, which, some 7,000 yr ago, was injected into its present orbit by the action of the Earth."

[H/T: Radiolab]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • venus,

  • moons,

  • asteroids,

  • objects,

  • quasi-moon,

  • zoozve

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Perseverance Snaps Final Resting Place Of Ingenuity, The Helicopter That Flew On Another PlanetIngenuity photographed by Perseverance
spaceSpace and Physics

Perseverance Snaps Final Resting Place Of Ingenuity, The Helicopter That Flew On Another Planet

clock51 minutes ago
Juno Captures Erupting Volcanoes On Jupiter's Moon Io In Incredible Flyby Picsthe full disk of Io, partially in share with many volcanic features, mountains, lakes, craters
spaceAstronomy

Juno Captures Erupting Volcanoes On Jupiter's Moon Io In Incredible Flyby Pics

clock1 hour ago
The Milky Way's Magnetism Is Messier Than We Thought, Detailed Spiral Arm Mapping RevealsA portion of the Sagittarius Arm, marked in this map, appears out of line with the ancipated overall field, probably as a result of past events like supernovae
spaceAstronomy

The Milky Way's Magnetism Is Messier Than We Thought, Detailed Spiral Arm Mapping Reveals

clock2 hours ago