Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Shark-Ray Hybrid? Aquarium Suggests Shark May Have Impregnated Its Lone Stingray

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Shark-Ray Hybrid? Aquarium Suggests Shark May Have Impregnated Its Lone Stingray

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

Shark-Ray Hybrid? Aquarium Suggests Shark May Have Impregnated Its Lone Stingray

No male stingrays were present. Are we about to see the world's first shringray?

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Holly Large
share220Shares
A stingray in an aquarium

Though a fun idea, there's a much more likely explanation.

Image credit: JENG BO YUAN/Shutterstock.com

There's a bit of a mystery going on at the Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville, North Carolina, after a stingray became pregnant despite no male stingrays being present. While an interesting mystery in its own right, the case has drawn extra attention after suggestions by the head of the aquarium that the stingray could have been impregnated by a shark.

"Our stingray, Charlotte, is expecting! We have held this close to our hearts for over 3 months," Team ECCO, which runs the aquarium, announced on Facebook alongside ultrasound scans. "The really amazing thing [i]s we have no male ray!"

Advertisement

There are of course a few options for how rays could become pregnant without the presence of a male. Some species of ray can store sperm for later use, but no male stingrays have been kept in the tank with Charlotte at all, Brenda Ramer, founder and executive director of Team ECCO, told ABC 13 News.

However, there were males of another species in there with her, leading to the unlikely (but not completely out of the realms of possibility) claim that a shark could have impregnated her.

"In mid-July 2023, we moved two 1-year-old white spot bamboo males (sharks) into that tank. There was nothing we could find definitively about their maturation rate, so we did not think there would be an issue," said Ramer. "We started to notice bite marks on Charlotte, but saw other fish nipping at her, so we moved fish, but the biting continued."

Advertisement

During mating, male sharks – including bamboo sharks – bite the females in order to get into position, suggesting to the team that this might be an explanation. Hybrids are possible, though generally between two genetically similar species that have not long diverged, and there are no documented cases of sharks breeding with stingrays.

"I'm going to stop this misinfo in its tracks," Dr Noah Bressman, assistant professor of physiology at Salisbury University, explained on Bluesky. "Sharks [and] rays are as distantly related as humans [and] snakes, so a snake knocking up a human is just as likely as a shark knocking up a ray."

Hybrids of species that parted ways long ago have been discovered, though they are incredibly rare. In 2020, a team found a hybrid of an American paddlefish and a Russian sturgeon, two species that last shared an ancestor in the Jurassic era.

But there is a much more likely explanation for the mystery. Though rays can reproduce sexually, in rarer cases they can develop an embryo without fertilization, known as parthenogenesis, a term which stems from the Greek words for “virgin birth”. Birth by this method, though still uncommon, happens every now and then. In fact, one shark at the aquarium has given birth via parthenogenesis 14 times. 

Advertisement

Though it is rarer in rays, it is still much more likely than what would be the first known hybrid of this kind. Either way, it's still exciting, and we will have our answer soon, with the ray expected to give birth by the end of the week, and the team planning DNA tests on the pups afterward.

"We're either going to have partho babies," Ramer added, "or we're going to have some kind of a potential mixed breed, and we're waiting for Jeff Goldblum to show up because we are Jurassic Park right now!"

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • sharks,

  • rays,

  • parthenogenesis,

  • hybrids,

  • stingrays

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Meet The Crab Spiders: Color-Changing Ambush Predators That Lurk Inside FlowersSmall white spider on bright yellow flower with front two pairs of legs raised. Small red marking on her body.
naturecreepy crawlies

Meet The Crab Spiders: Color-Changing Ambush Predators That Lurk Inside Flowers

clock38 minutes ago
Incredible Footage Of Polar Bears In The Sea Hides Much Sadder TruthUnderside of a polar bears chin is visible in the top of the frame. On the right a polar bear head is above the water swimming the sky is visible with white clouds on a blue sky.
natureanimals

Incredible Footage Of Polar Bears In The Sea Hides Much Sadder Truth

clock2 hours ago
Five New Species Of Fabulous Eyelash Vipers Discovered In Remote Colombia And Ecuadoreyelash viper
natureanimals

Five New Species Of Fabulous Eyelash Vipers Discovered In Remote Colombia And Ecuador

clock5 hours ago