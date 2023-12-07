Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Satellite Images Shows Japan's Newest Volcanic Island Is Growing"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

Satellite Images Shows Japan's Newest Volcanic Island Is Growing

Say hello to Japan's newest island.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share70Shares
Volcanic island Niijima, off the coast of Iwo Jima.

Welcome to Japan's many thousands of islands, Niijima.

Image credit: ESO/Copernicus Sentinel (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Japan has a lot of islands. So many, in fact, that when it last did a recount in February this year, it found that it has approximately 14,125 islands, rather than the 6,852 they previously thought. That's a lot of islands – but they still keep coming, thanks of course to volcanic activity. 

On October 21, 2023, an underwater eruption hit just off the coast of the island of Iwo Jima, with jets reaching up to 50 meters (164 feet) into the air. The eruption, which also threw out rocks several meters in diameter, birthed a new island named "Niijima", which translates as "new island".

Advertisement

The new island, formed from volcanic ash and rock, was photographed from space at the end of October

Before and after shots of Iwo Jima from space, showing its new companion island.
Before and after the new island made an appearance.
Image credit: ESA/USGS.


Since then, the island has continued to grow, and it now measures 8.6 kilometers (5.3 miles) in the northeast-southwest direction and 5.6 kilometers (3.5 miles) in the northwest-southeast direction, according to the University of Tokyo.

Footage from the eruption, shared by Japan's coast guard.

Advertisement

"It is estimated that eruptions are occurring in at least two locations," the university added in a translated press release, "the crater where the phreatomagmatic explosion occurs, and the vent where the rock masses that make up the island are ejected".

"The location of this eruption is almost the same as the 2022 eruption," the statement added, "and is thought to indicate the resumption of magma activity on Iwo Jima."

[H/T: Space.com]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • geology,

  • volcanic activity,

  • volcanoes,

  • Japan,

  • planet earth,

  • islands,

  • volcanic islands

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

What Do The Markings You Sometimes See On Trees Mean?Three trees marked with red crosses.
natureplants

What Do The Markings You Sometimes See On Trees Mean?

clock4 hours ago
share1
Fossil Plant Turns Out To Be Over 100-Million-Year-Old Baby Turtlesmall turtle fossil
natureanimals

Fossil Plant Turns Out To Be Over 100-Million-Year-Old Baby Turtle

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share50
Say Hello To The Sea Pig, A Peculiar Blob That Lives 6,000 Meters Below The Seaa sea pig on the seabed
natureanimals

Say Hello To The Sea Pig, A Peculiar Blob That Lives 6,000 Meters Below The Sea

clock5 hours ago
share1