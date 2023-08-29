Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Sabertooth Cats Might Have Purred, Roared, Or Made A Noise All Of Their Own"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Sabertooth Cats Might Have Purred, Roared, Or Made A Noise All Of Their Own

We look back through hiss-tory to find out.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

share26Shares
Smilodon walking through a grass area with long fangs and orange eyes

These predators might have looked ferocious, but they also could have purred like your pet cat. 

Image courtesy of Adam Hartstone-Rose/North Carolina State University

The words "sabertooth cat" might conjure up images of large-fanged felines prowling around the ancient world, but did these big predatory pussy cats roar or purr? New research has revealed that the answer could be hidden in just a few little bones beneath the throat.

Vocalization in extant cat species is driven primarily by the larynx and the tissues present in the throat, and not by bones. However, when studying these ancient sabertooth species, these important soft tissues are long gone and all that is left are the bones under the skull that would have supported them. These bones are referred to as hyoid bones, and the number of them differs between roaring and purring cat species.

Advertisement

“While humans have only one hyoid bone, purring cats have nine bones linked together in a chain and roaring cats have seven,” says Ashley Deutsch, a PhD student at North Carolina State University and lead author of the research, in a statement. “The missing bones are located toward the top of the hyoid structure near where it connects to the skull.”

Sabertooth cats only have seven hyoid bones, suggesting that they would have roared. However, since the relationship between number of hyoid bones and vocalizations hasn’t been extensively tested, the team decided to make some more comparisons. 

Four species of roaring cats – lions, tigers, leopards, and jaguars – and five species of purring cats – cougars, cheetahs, caracals, servals, and ocelots – were compared to 105 hyoid bones from the sabertooth cat Smilodon fatalis

Two diagrams of cat skulls showing the hyoid bones below the base of the skull.
A) Hyoid bones in a tiger compared to B) in a caracal. The purple is the epihyoid, which is a ligament in the tiger.
Image credit: Deutsch, A. R. Et al., Journal of Morphology 2023 (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)


“You can argue that since the sabertooths only have seven bones they roared, but that’s not the whole story,” says corresponding author Adam Hartstone-Rose. “The anatomy is weird. They’re missing extra bones that purring cats have, but the shape and size of the hyoid bones are distinct. Some of them are shaped more like those of purring cats, but much bigger.”

The missing bones are called epihyoid bones, and if they were the missing piece in how these ancient big cats made noises then the closely connected bones on either side should look different, depending on whether they were from the purring (Felinae) or roaring (Pantherinae) group of cats. However, the bones were actually very similar in size and shape. The team suggest that it is actually the lower bones in the hyoid structure that are more important to vocalizations than the higher ones. 

“We found that despite what history has told us about the number of bones in the hyoid structure, no one has validated the significance of that difference,” Hartstone-Rose says. “If vocalization is about the number of bones in the hyoid structure, then sabertooths roared. If it’s about shape, they might have purred. Due to the fact that the sabertooths have things in common with both groups, there could even be a completely different vocalization.”

Smilodon, though a large predatory species, wasn’t the same size as a modern-day tiger or lion. Despite this, their hyoid bones were much larger than the bones of their largest living relatives. The team think this could be related to the pitch of the vocalization and could suggest that Smilodon produced vocalizations similar to purring cats, and that the vocalizations were at a lower frequency than even those of lions and tigers

Advertisement

The study is published in the Journal of Morphology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • big cats,

  • cats,

  • sabertooth,

  • smilodon,

  • purring,

  • hyoid,

  • roar,

  • felines

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

When Continents Break Up, Diamonds Can Shoot Up Through The Earth's CrustA diamond in bedrock.
natureplanet earth

When Continents Break Up, Diamonds Can Shoot Up Through The Earth's Crust

clock11 minutes ago
Found A Mysterious Blob On The Beach? You Could Be Looking At Sea Porksea pork
natureanimals

Found A Mysterious Blob On The Beach? You Could Be Looking At Sea Pork

clock1 hour ago
The White Dots On Strawberries Are Not Strawberry SeedsThey are not strawberry seeds, but receptacle tissue
natureplants

The White Dots On Strawberries Are Not Strawberry Seeds

clock1 hour ago
share2