Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Saber-Toothed Frogs Found To Have A Mysterious "Gland" Unknown To Science

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Saber-Toothed Frogs Found To Have A Mysterious "Gland" Unknown To Science

A venomous weapon? Or a pheromone foghorn? Scientists took a closer look.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Senior Digital Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Digital Producer

Edited by Laura Simmons

comments1Comment
share32Shares
a saber-toothed frog on a rock

The saber-toothed frog just gets curiouser and curiouser.

Image credit: M. Schäfer

A new gland-like strand has been discovered in the curious jaws of saber-toothed frogs. These anurans are nicknamed for the bony protrusions that sit on their lower jaws, and new research suggests they may be packing a surprising form of chemical communication that gets under the frogs' skin.

There are five species of saber-toothed frogs in the Odontobatrachidae genus. When they were first described several years ago, researchers also noticed that they had a curious gland-like strand along their lower jaws, but exactly what it did was a mystery.

Advertisement

"This tissue reached noticeably close to the fangs," said group leader of the study's Berlin team Mark-Oliver Rödel in a statement. "Thus, initially we thought that the gland-like strand and teeth might form a venom apparatus similar to that found in snakes."

However, the truth was a little sexier than that.

Frogs are famous for their vocalizations, but in recent years a growing body of research has shown that some species may also use visual and chemical cues to communicate. After examining the chemical makeup of these gland-like structures, they revealed there were differences specific to sex, species, and the season.

gland comparison in two saber tooth frogs
The development of the “gland” appeared to be linked to reproductive status. Here we see a well-developed strand in an O. natator female with eggs (e) compared to an inconspicuous strand in a non-calling O. arndti male (f).
Image credit: M. Schäfer; Schäfer et al, Proceedings of the Royal Society B 2024 (CC BY 4.0); cropped


The gland-like tissue was present in all male and female animals and sat beneath particularly thin sections of skin. They appeared to be most well-developed in reproductively active saber-toothed frogs, which got the researchers asking: Could it be that the saber-tooth’s fangs were made for love, not war?

Advertisement

"Both sexes of each species have their own characteristic chemical profile and we could even identify whether an individual is reproductively active or not," explained study lead author Marvin Schäfer. "We would not find such a signal if it would not play an important role in the reproductive behaviour of these frogs."

To add weight to the love bite argument, the gland-like tissues were producing volatile fatty-acid derivatives, something that wouldn’t work as a venom. As leader of the Würzburg group Thomas Schmitt explained, these substances are more commonly associated with insects as a kind of pheromone for attracting their own kind.

The curious jaw of saber-toothed frogs with two bony protrusions on the lower half.
The curious jaw morphology of saber-toothed frogs.
Image credit: Museum für Naturkunde


Confirming whether the "gland-like tissue" constitutes an actual gland, or which specific features of the chemical cocktail might be alluring to saber-toothed frogs, requires further research. But the study marks the first time we've found evidence of a kind of chemical communication that gets under frogs’ skin, and it’s thought the adaptation could help them to communicate through chemical signals when the environment’s too noisy for them to be heard.

"This study adds a new dimension, opening completely new perspectives for understanding the intricacies of frog communication and its role in their complex social and reproductive behaviours," concluded Rödel.

Advertisement

The study is published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • evolution,

  • animals,

  • communication,

  • Frogs,

  • pheromones,

  • anuran

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

2023 Was Likely To Have Been Earth's Hottest Year In Over 100,000 YearsCar driving on a road through a wildfire in North America
natureclimate

2023 Was Likely To Have Been Earth's Hottest Year In Over 100,000 Years

clock1 hour ago
Acid-Spraying Ants And Regal Slime Mold Among Close-Up Photographer Of The Year WinnersWhile shrimp floats about a multi-coloured organism with yellow and orange and purple bright colors.
natureanimals

Acid-Spraying Ants And Regal Slime Mold Among Close-Up Photographer Of The Year Winners

clock1 hour ago
Giant 10-Foot-Tall Apes Once Roamed China Until Their Mysterious DemisePaleoart illustration of Gigantopithecus blacki, the world's largest ever primate ape, by a river in ancient China
natureanimals

Giant 10-Foot-Tall Apes Once Roamed China Until Their Mysterious Demise

clock2 hours ago
comments3