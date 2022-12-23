Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

Russia Might Send A New Spacecraft To Bring The Cosmonauts Back From Space

An empty Soyuz might be traveling up to the International Space Station.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockDec 23 2022, 11:21 UTC
One of the ISS's robotic arms passes over the Soyuz spacecraft looking for the hole creating the leak.

The Soyuz was assessed with the ISS's robotic arm. Image credit: NASA TV

On December 14, the Roscosmos' Soyuz sprung a leak in its coolant system. The event caused the cancellation of a spacewalk and left both the Russian space agency and NASA with a problem. That spacecraft was going to be used to bring cosmonauts Sergey Prokopeyev and Dmitri Petelin, and astronaut Frank Rubio, back to Earth in April. What now?

In a press conference, NASA’s Joel Montalbano, the manager of the International Space Station (ISS) Program, together with Sergei Krikalev, executive director of the Human Space Flight Programs at Roscosmos looked at options.

Advertisement

Several types of analysis are being conducted on the vehicle. The hole was found earlier this week, and investigations are trying to establish if it was caused by a micrometeoroid hitting the spacecraft. Alternatively, it could have been caused by space junk, or just a hardware failure. Crucial data for the viability of the Soyuz MS-22 will be the thermal analysis, which will assess how hot it will get inside the cabin.

A gif of the spacecraft leaking coolant into space. The craft is overexposed in sunlight.
A gif of the spacecraft leaking coolant into space. Image credit: NASA TV


If it could get dangerous, then this Soyuz will be sent back to Earth empty and another one will be sent in its place. The current plan was for a Soyuz launch in mid-March, but this would have to be pushed forward a few weeks and be launched uncrewed to replace MS-22.

Related Stories
boook svgQuantum Physics Lets Researchers See "Things" Without Looking At Them
boook svgAsteroids Could Be Spun Into Manhattan-Sized Space Cities… In Theory
boook svgThe Top Five Space And Physics Stories Of 2022

Russia has previously announced that it will cease involvement with the ISS after 2024 – this decision followed the international sanctions imposed on Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine last February.

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • international space station,

  • iss,

  • nasa,

  • Roscosmos,

  • spacecraft,

  • space travel,

  • soyuz,

  • cosmonauts

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Quantum Physics Lets Researchers See "Things" Without Looking At ThemAbstract art of an atom or something inside the eye of somebody who possibly needs more sleep
spacephysics

Quantum Physics Lets Researchers See "Things" Without Looking At Them

clockDec 22 2022
share3
Asteroids Could Be Spun Into Manhattan-Sized Space Cities… In TheorySpace city made out of an asteroid
spacephysics

Asteroids Could Be Spun Into Manhattan-Sized Space Cities… In Theory

clockDec 22 2022
share570
The Top Five Space And Physics Stories Of 2022Successful deployment of the JWST was the biggest story in astronomy and physics this year, and no image was more iconic than this deep galaxy field
spacephysics

The Top Five Space And Physics Stories Of 2022

clockDec 22 2022
share9