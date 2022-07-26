Advertisement

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

Russia To Quit International Space Station After 2024, New Roscosmos Chief Confirms

The former head of Roscosmos made vague threats, but the new chief has confirmed it. 

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockJul 26 2022, 15:24 UTC
The International Space Station. Image Credit: NASA
The International Space Station. Image Credit: NASA

It’s the end of the International Space Station (ISS) as we know it. The new chief of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, has confirmed what has been alluded to for years. Russia will no longer be part of the ISS after 2024.

Advertisement

Russia will opt out of the multi-space agency project to concentrate on building its own space station, though it will fulfill all its obligations until the original mission end date of 2024, Borisov said.  

Early this year the space station mission was extended to 2030, while Russia was already considering not staying past 2025. Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on the country by many of the nations involved in the ISS have led to tensions between the Russian space agency and the other international partners in the collaboration, hastening the decision.

Despite the confirmation from Russia today, Roscosmos and NASA will continue to launch astronauts from Russia and cosmonauts from the US and have at least one astronaut and one cosmonaut on board the ISS until after 2024.

The ISS may have been extended until 2030 but it's expected to be dropped into the ocean in 2031. The whole structure is aging and without sizeable refurbishment, a long-term future is unsustainable. Another issue to be sorted out sooner rather than later is how the station will be kept in the right orbit. This is usually handled by receiving a boost from the Russian crafts but without them, there will have to be a different setup.

Advertisement

Last month, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft became the first commercial spacecraft to successfully boost the station (after a first failed test went slightly off-plan). This is a positive step but plenty more tests will need tot be carried out to guarantee this approach is a viable way to keep the ISS where it should be for the rest of the decade. 

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

  • iss,

  • Astronomy

More Space and Physics Stories

JWST May Have Spotted Galaxies Even Closer To The Dawn Of TimeJWST's first Deep Field and possibly the furthest galaxies we have ever seen in it. Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI
Astronomy

JWST May Have Spotted Galaxies Even Closer To The Dawn Of Time

clockJul 26 2022
See The Stunning Shock Waves And Unexplained X-Ray Bubble Of A Runaway StarZeta Ophiuchi within the blue bubble of x-rays against the shock waves in red and green. Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/Dublin Inst. Advanced Studies/S. Green et al.; Infrared: NASA/JPL/Spitzer
Astronomy

See The Stunning Shock Waves And Unexplained X-Ray Bubble Of A Runaway Star

clockJul 26 2022
Debris From Giant Chinese Rocket Set To Crash Uncontrollably Back To Earth – Once AgainA Long March 5B heavy-lift carrier rocket launches from Wenchang Space Launch Center in China's Hainan province in April 2021
Astronomy

Debris From Giant Chinese Rocket Set To Crash Uncontrollably Back To Earth – Once Again

clockJul 26 2022