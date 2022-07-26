Russia To Quit International Space Station After 2024, New Roscosmos Chief Confirms

It’s the end of the International Space Station (ISS) as we know it. The new chief of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, has confirmed what has been alluded to for years. Russia will no longer be part of the ISS after 2024.

Russia will opt out of the multi-space agency project to concentrate on building its own space station, though it will fulfill all its obligations until the original mission end date of 2024, Borisov said.

Early this year the space station mission was extended to 2030, while Russia was already considering not staying past 2025. Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on the country by many of the nations involved in the ISS have led to tensions between the Russian space agency and the other international partners in the collaboration, hastening the decision.

Despite the confirmation from Russia today, Roscosmos and NASA will continue to launch astronauts from Russia and cosmonauts from the US and have at least one astronaut and one cosmonaut on board the ISS until after 2024.

The ISS may have been extended until 2030 but it's expected to be dropped into the ocean in 2031. The whole structure is aging and without sizeable refurbishment, a long-term future is unsustainable. Another issue to be sorted out sooner rather than later is how the station will be kept in the right orbit. This is usually handled by receiving a boost from the Russian crafts but without them, there will have to be a different setup.

Last month, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft became the first commercial spacecraft to successfully boost the station (after a first failed test went slightly off-plan). This is a positive step but plenty more tests will need tot be carried out to guarantee this approach is a viable way to keep the ISS where it should be for the rest of the decade.