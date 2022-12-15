Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

Cosmonaut Spacewalk Aborted After Russian Spacecraft Sprang A Leak

Cosmonauts and astronauts alike remain safe inside the International Space Station.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockDec 15 2022, 14:56 UTC
The European robotic arm controlled by cosmonaut Anna Kikina surveys the Soyuz MS-22 crew ship after the detection of a leak that cancelled Wednesday’s spacewalk
Cosmonaut Anna Kikina used the Euorpean Robotic Arm to take a closer look at the Soyuz. Image Credit: NASA TV

Last night, cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were supposed to exit the International Space Station (ISS) and perform a spacewalk. Those plans were scuppered by a leak in the Soyuz spacecraft, which took the two and NASA’s Frank Rubio to space back in September. Since this is also the vehicle that will take them back down to Earth, it's still attached to the ISS.

The leak is most likely ammonia, which is used as a coolant, as snowflake-like particles were seen streaming continuously from the Russian spacecraft for multiple hours starting around 7:45 pm EST on Wednesday, December 14. 

Advertisement

“Tonight’s spacewalk has been canceled because of an observed leak of what is believed to be a cooling substance from the Soyuz MS-22,” NASA’s Rob Navias said during a livestream.

“We noticed a visible stream of flakes coming from the aft of the Soyuz near the instrumentation and propulsion module that was indicative of a leak.”

NASA confirmed that the leak is coming from the aft end of the Soyuz MS-22. There are open questions about the integrity of the spacecraft and its ability to safely take the astronauts back to Earth in April.

Advertisement

“NASA and Roscosmos will continue to work together to determine the next course of action following the ongoing analysis. The crew members aboard the space station are safe, and were not in any danger during the leak,” NASA said in a statement.

The Russian portion of the ISS has suffered several problems with leaks and claims of sabotage. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the former head of Roscosmos threatened to pull out of the ISS and let the station deorbit. Although he was replaced to ease tensions with the partners of the ISS, Russia is still due to quit the space station after 2024.

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • iss,

  • soyuz,

  • cosmonaut

space

More Space and Physics Stories

See Jupiter's Io In Infrared As NASA Prepares For Flybys Of The Volcanic MoonNASA’s Juno mission captured this infrared view of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io on July 5, 2022, when the spacecraft was about 50,000 miles (80,000 kilometers) away. This infrared image was derived from data collected by the Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument aboard Juno
spaceAstronomy

See Jupiter's Io In Infrared As NASA Prepares For Flybys Of The Volcanic Moon

clockDec 15 2022
Beautiful JWST Image Reveals New Insights Into How Stars Are BornAn astronomy image by JWST of the the Carina Nebula, one of the brightest and largest nebulae in the sky.
spaceAstronomy

Beautiful JWST Image Reveals New Insights Into How Stars Are Born

clockDec 15 2022
Two Exoplanets Appear To Be Mostly Water, Some Of It Possibly LiquidCross-section of the Earth and the exoplanet Kepler-138 d. Although there is still a metal/rock core (brown portion), but a thick layer of high-pressure water in various forms: supercritical and potentially liquid water deep inside the planet and an extended water vapour envelope (shades of blue) above it, making up most of the planet's volume.
spaceAstronomy

Two Exoplanets Appear To Be Mostly Water, Some Of It Possibly Liquid

clockDec 15 2022