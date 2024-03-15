Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Russia And China Are Planning On Building A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Russia And China Are Planning On Building A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Russia And China Are Planning On Building A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon

They plan on placing the reactor "without the presence of humans".

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Maddy Chapman
author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share97Shares
Artist impression of a lunar base

Russia and China plan to put a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2035.

Image credit: Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock.com

In 2021, the Chinese and Russian space agencies signed a joint agreement to build a research base on the Moon. In a new announcement, the space agencies say they are hoping to build an automated nuclear reactor on the lunar surface to power the International Lunar Research Station by 2035.

You may have noticed that no human has set foot on the Moon since Apollo 17 left in December 1972. Plenty of uncrewed missions have been sent to the Moon in the last few years, with varying degrees of success, but it will still be some time before humans are once again bouncing around on everyone's favorite satellite. 

Advertisement

Though China is planning on landing a human on the Moon by 2030, and Russia by 2031, the two space agencies are considering placing the reactor without human involvement.

"Today, we are seriously considering a project to deliver to the Moon and mount a power reactor there jointly with our Chinese partners somewhere between 2033 and 2035," Yury Borisov, CEO of Russian space agency Roscosmos told state-owned news site Tass. "This is a very serious challenge [...] it should be done in automatic mode, without the presence of humans."

Borisov went on to explain that solar panels would be insufficient for powering future human settlements, though nuclear power could. 

When the Lunar Research Station was announced in 2021, the space agencies said it would be available for international use, relations since then between Russia and international co-operators in space have become somewhat frostier, owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Advertisement

To get the lunar base on the Moon, Russia is also working on a nuclear-powered cargo spaceship.

"We are indeed working on a space tugboat," Borisov said, per AP. "This huge, cyclopean structure that would be able, thanks to a nuclear reactor and a high-power turbines [...] to transport large cargoes from one orbit to another, collect space debris and engage in many other applications."

He added that the space agency had solved all technical problems with the spaceship, but had not yet found a way to cool the nuclear reactor, a large and important task if the world is going to get a Moon base by the ambitious target of 2035.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • moon,

  • China,

  • Russia,

  • Roscosmos,

  • nuclear reactor,

  • lunar base,

  • Moon base,

  • Chinese Space Agency

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

When Was The Longest Recorded Solar Eclipse In History?Solar eclipse over a yellow-orange sky, cliffs, and the sea
spaceAstronomy

When Was The Longest Recorded Solar Eclipse In History?

clock4 hours ago
share1
I Stored Tomato-Based Food In A Plastic Container – Is It Doomed?spaghetti in a plastic container with the red lid on the left hand side, on a wooden table
spaceSpace and Physics

I Stored Tomato-Based Food In A Plastic Container – Is It Doomed?

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share1
Voyager 1’s Concerning Signal From Interstellar Space Is Actually A Message!Artist impression of Voyager 1 with a string of binary code coming from it - it spells clue in binary.
spaceSpace and Physics

Voyager 1’s Concerning Signal From Interstellar Space Is Actually A Message!

clock5 hours ago
share480