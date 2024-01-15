Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Doomed Private Moon Lander Now On Path To Crash Back To Earth

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Doomed Private Moon Lander Now On Path To Crash Back To Earth

RIP Peregrine. NASA is helping Astrobotic burn the lander up in our atmosphere safely.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

The view from the Peregrine Lander.

The latest view from the doomed lander.

Image credit: Astrobotic

Private American space company Astrobotic has announced its doomed lunar lander is now on a path back towards Earth. Peregrine has been leaking fuel since last week, and any hopes for a "hard" landing on the Moon have been dashed. Instead, Astrobotic is aiming for a controlled burning up in Earth's atmosphere.

After a successful launch on January 8, the world has been watching what was billed as the first-ever private US mission to land on the Moon. Unfortunately, the lander hit trouble shortly after heading out of the Earth's atmosphere, leaving it unable to point its solar panels at the Sun.

Advertisement

Without enough energy to get to the Moon and make a soft landing, the team has been working hard to deliver its payloads, successfully delivering power to all 10 experiments that needed it. As well as communicating with the ground, some even achieved science objectives, according to Astrobotic.

But there was still the matter of what to do with the lander itself, a decision which had to be made quickly as the propellant continued to leak, albeit at a slowed rate.

"Yesterday afternoon, we test-fired one of the main engines for the first time. We achieved a 200-millisecond burn and acquired data that indicated Peregrine could have main engine propulsive capability," the team wrote in an update on January 14. 

"However, due to the anomaly, the fuel-to-oxidizer ratio is well outside of the normal operating range of the main engines, making long controlled burns impossible. The team projects that the spacecraft has enough remaining propellant to maintain Sun pointing and perform small maneuvers."

Advertisement

Currently, 376,500 kilometers (240,000 miles) away from Earth, Astrobotic is working with NASA to return the spacecraft for a controlled re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere. This may seem a little dramatic, but burning it up in the Earth's atmosphere, and controlling its path, is preferable to leaving potential debris floating around, which could make its way to Earth in an uncontrolled path, or cause problems for other spacecraft.

The team believes the lander could have a few weeks of operational time left in it, but ultimately the decision was taken to put the craft on course to re-enter our atmosphere.

"While we believe it is possible for the spacecraft to operate for several more weeks and could potentially have raised the orbit to miss the Earth, we must take into consideration the anomalous state of the propulsion system and utilize the vehicle’s onboard capability to end the mission responsibly and safely," Astrobitc said.

Advertisement

"We do not believe Peregrine’s re-entry poses safety risks, and the spacecraft will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere."

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • Moon mission,

  • Lunar landers,

  • Peregrine lunar lander

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The Origin Of The Most Mysterious Moon Rocks Has Been ExplainedAn Apollo 17 astronaut next to a lunar boulder. Rocks returned in that mission have been used to explain the source of light, but high-titanium basalts
spaceAstronomy

The Origin Of The Most Mysterious Moon Rocks Has Been Explained

clock3 hours ago
We’ve Been Searching For Alien Intelligence For 50 Years, But We’re Just Starting To Really LookA radio telescope at night
spaceAstronomy

We’ve Been Searching For Alien Intelligence For 50 Years, But We’re Just Starting To Really Look

clock4 hours ago
comments2
share53
Building Blocks Of Life Survive In The Sulfuric Clouds Of VenusA false-color image of the sulfurous Venusian cloud cover was produced using two ultraviolet channels from Akatsuki, the Japanese PLANET-C, and Venus Climate Orbiter, which highlights the convective turbulence of the planet's tropical regions, in contrast with the clear, smoother polar regions.
spaceAstronomy

Building Blocks Of Life Survive In The Sulfuric Clouds Of Venus

clock2 days ago
share150