Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

First US Mission To The Moon In 50 Years Is In Trouble

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

First US Mission To The Moon In 50 Years Is In Trouble

It can't seem to find the Sun!

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Maddy Chapman

share94Shares
Breaking news

It's not looking too peachy for Peregrine.

Image Credit: IFLScience

Today, January 8 (at 7:18 am UT) Astrobotic launched its Peregrine Mission One towards the Moon, the first US mission to land on the Moon in 50 years. It is the third private company attempting to reach our natural satellite and the first one from the US. However, the company has since announced that an anomaly has occurred that may prevent it from landing on the Moon.

In the first statement on X (formerly Twitter), Astrobotic explains the spacecraft's solar panels are no longer pointing stably at the Sun. It has since released a second statement explaining that the source of the anomaly is believed to be in the propulsion system. Astrobotic explains that if this is confirmed, the mission won't be able to soft-land on the Moon. 

Advertisement

In the same message, they report that the batteries of the spacecraft are low and that they experienced a loss of communication after a maneuver was attempted to reorient the solar panels toward the Sun.

Engineers are working to solve the situation and it is not clear what the fate of this mission will be. It was envisioned as the first American return to lunar soil in 50 years and, while a private mission, it had involvement from NASA and many other institutions. It carries 21 payloads ranging from experiments to human remains from private company Celestis. The latter has been mired in controversy as many people objected to the "burial" of people on the Moon. 

There is no regulation on what can and cannot be sent to the Moon. In fact, the mission also carries some cryptocurrency-themed payloads, as well as a piece of Mount Everest. The other two commercial missions that attempted a soft landing on the Moon were from Israel and Japan and both of them crash-landed on the gray world above our heads.

Advertisement

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • moon,

  • commercial space travel,

  • moon exploration,

  • Peregrine lunar lander

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

If You Fell From A Skyscraper On The Moon Would You Get Hurt?An astronaut falling on the Moon.
spacephysics

If You Fell From A Skyscraper On The Moon Would You Get Hurt?

clock1 hour ago
share1
We May Finally Know What's Causing The Universe's "Odd Radio Circles"Artist's impression of how an Odd Radio Circle would look if we could see in radio waves
spaceAstronomy

We May Finally Know What's Causing The Universe's "Odd Radio Circles"

clock2 hours ago
comments1
share7
Stolen And Destroyed Moon May Have Flipped Venus’s Spin, Messing It Up For GoodA photo of venus, thick clouds shroud the entire planet
spaceAstronomy

Stolen And Destroyed Moon May Have Flipped Venus’s Spin, Messing It Up For Good

clock3 hours ago
comments1
share1