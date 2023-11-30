Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Surprise: After 50 Years, US To Land On The Moon Next Month"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Surprise: After 50 Years, US To Land On The Moon Next Month

NASA is returning to the Moon a little earlier than expected.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments1Comment
share600Shares
The Peregrine Lunar Lander in a lab.

The Peregrine Lunar Lander will deliver payloads from seven countries.

Image credit: United Launch Alliance

With over half a century since NASA last landed astronauts on the Moon, it's pretty exciting that the space agency will soon be returning to it with the upcoming Artemis missions. Before the crewed launch (fingers tightly crossed) in November 2024, NASA will return to the Moon, hitching a lift aboard a private company's lander on January 25.

The mission, run by American space company Astrobotic, will carry NASA instruments to the lunar landscape, to study it ahead of the space agency's planned landings. Onboard the Peregrine lander will be 21 payloads from NASA, governments, universities, and companies, from seven different countries. 

Advertisement

Among NASA's payloads is a Neutron Spectrometer System, which will look for signs of water-ice near the lunar surface, examining the composition of the soil, and a Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer, which will collect information about radioactivity at the lunar surface. A more annoying payload, funded by a cryptocurrency company, will be a single bitcoin loaded into a physical coin emblazoned with the logo.

While there, the company is hoping to guarantee 10 days of working time for the instruments, before the long lunar night will likely stop them functioning. 

“It’s incredible to realize that we are just a short time away from our Peregrine spacecraft beginning its journey to the Moon,” John Thornton, CEO of Astrobotic, said in a press release. “After years of dedication and hard work, we are so close to having our moonshot. We invite you to follow along as Peregrine, with seven countries represented aboard, launches to the Moon and attempts one of the first successful landings of an American spacecraft since Apollo.”   

As well as an exciting day, for some the launch will be a funeral. Space burial firm Celestis, which promises to launch the remains of loved ones into space, have purchased space on board the lander. 

Advertisement

The Peregrine lunar lander has now been delivered safely to Cape Canaveral, Florida, ahead of the launch date of December 24, 2023.

“As we know, space is a difficult environment. We’re ready for launch after successfully completing a battery of industry-standard acceptance testing so Peregrine has the best chance for mission success,” Sharad Bhaskaran, Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One Director, said. 

“Peregrine and the team are ready. After launch, we will separate from the Vulcan Centaur and establish power and communications with the spacecraft to guide it to the Moon. Then, we will attempt a historic autonomous landing on the lunar surface.” 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • space,

  • nasa,

  • moon,

  • artemis,

  • moon exploration,

  • Lunar landers

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

People Are Confused About Why You Can See The Moon In The DaytimeThe Moon, visible in the daytime.
spaceSpace and Physics

People Are Confused About Why You Can See The Moon In The Daytime

clock49 minutes ago
US Plans To Launch A Nuclear Reactor Into Space For The First Time Since The 1960sA long, thin spacecraft in low-earth orbit.
spaceSpace and Physics

US Plans To Launch A Nuclear Reactor Into Space For The First Time Since The 1960s

clock1 hour ago
“Alien Haze” Cooked Up In The Lab Could Help Study Distant Water WorldsArtist impression of Two water-rich exoplanets with heavy layers of haze orbit their host star
spaceAstronomy

“Alien Haze” Cooked Up In The Lab Could Help Study Distant Water Worlds

clock2 hours ago