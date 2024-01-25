Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Robot Dinosaur Suggests 124-Million-Year-Old Species Flapped Feathered Wings To Scare Prey

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Robot Dinosaur Suggests 124-Million-Year-Old Species Flapped Feathered Wings To Scare Prey

These little dinosaurs flapped their proto-wings to get their lunch – and looked fabulous doing it.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Holly Large

On the right a black robot dinosaur with wheels on the ground with a grasshopper in front. Top left is paleoartist’s representation of Caudipteryx a grey bird like dinosaur with small wings on a white background.

Robopteryx is modeled on the pennaraptoran dinosaur Caudipteryx

Image credit: Paleoart by Matt Martyniuk (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED)/Jinseok Park, Piotr Jablonski et al., Scientific Reports 2024, edited by IFLScience.

While T. rex and other large ancient predators had the advantage of size and frankly enormous teeth when it came to intimidating their prey, smaller dinosaurs didn’t have quite the same arsenal of claws and fangs to rely on. Instead, a new paper has suggested that to source their prey, these small feathered dinos used their wings to flush other species out of hiding. The team even recreated a robotic dinosaur to test their theory.

Lots of small non-avian dinosaurs possessed feathers, but one special feather type, known as pennaceous, can be seen in only one group dubbed the Pennaraptora. These feathers were present on their proto-wings (primitive wings that are too small for powered flight) and on their tails, often colored with contrasting patterns. While the function of these wings is unknown, the team thinks that displaying their plumage could have been used to help flush prey species out of their hiding places, making them easier to hunt. 

Advertisement

The dinosaurs would have been insectivores and omnivores, driving creatures like insects out to eat. This behavior can still be seen in living bird species, such as the greater roadrunner (Geococcyx californianus) and the northern mockingbird (Mimus polyglottos). Plumage displays trigger the prey item out of hiding, allowing the animal to then pursue it and attempt to capture and consume it. 

To test the theory, the team developed Robopteryx, a robotic dinosaur with proto-wings. The robot was based on the pennaraptoran dinosaur Caudipteryx, which lived roughly 124 million years ago and was thought to be around the same size as a peacock. The team then evaluated the escape behaviors of grasshoppers as a response to the robot's wing display, using this particular group of insects as they belong to the order Orthoptera, which also existed 124 million years ago. 

Advertisement

Robopteryx was used in several sequences imitating different so-called flush–pursuit displays. Included in these displays were moments when the proto-wings were spread wide, the tail was raised and then the wings were folded back and the tail lowered.

The results showed that 93 percent of tested grasshoppers fled when the proto-wings were used by the robot, compared to only 47 percent when the wings were not used in the display. There was also a significant association between the wings having white patches and the tail having feathers and the chance that the grasshoppers would flee. 

Overall the team believes this could offer one explanation for how pennaceous feathers on proto-wings and tails were used and why they might have begun to evolve like this in dinosaurs. 

Advertisement

The study is published in Scientific Reports.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • insects,

  • robotics,

  • animals,

  • animal behavior,

  • dinosaurs,

  • prey

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Zoo To Introduce Famous Swearing Parrots To Larger Flock. What Could Go Wrong?Swearing African grey
natureanimals

Zoo To Introduce Famous Swearing Parrots To Larger Flock. What Could Go Wrong?

clock2 hours ago
New “Pharoah’s Dawn Chicken From Hell” Dinosaur Weighed About The Same As A Humanillustration of pharoah's dawn chicken from hell
natureanimals

New “Pharoah’s Dawn Chicken From Hell” Dinosaur Weighed About The Same As A Human

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share80
Does Honey Go Bad?Honey in glass jar on a wooden floor.
naturecreepy crawlies

Does Honey Go Bad?

clock7 hours ago
share41