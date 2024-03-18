Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Rare Amoeba Infections May Have Come From Rinsing Sinuses With Unsterilized Tap Water

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Rare Amoeba Infections May Have Come From Rinsing Sinuses With Unsterilized Tap Water

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Rare Amoeba Infections May Have Come From Rinsing Sinuses With Unsterilized Tap Water

Nasal rinsing might help with congestion, but it’s important to do it safely.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share98Shares
Nasal irrigation. A young girl uses the Neti Pot to treat her runny nose and colds.

It's recommended to first sterilize tap water before using it for nasal rinsing, as it isn't inherently sterile.

Image credit: Zaruna/Shutterstock.com

Rinsing out your sinuses can be part of ritual ablution, and might also be useful when you have a blocked nose. However, a new study has illustrated the importance of using sterile liquids to do so, as people using unsterilized tap water can become ill with a rare type of amoeba infection.

Amoeba species like Naegleria fowleri and those in the genus Acanthamoeba are surprisingly prevalent in the environment, found in soil and many sources of water, including from the tap. This can make pinpointing the source of an amoeba infection difficult, and thus, how best to try and prevent them – something that’s pretty important considering how dangerous they can be.

Advertisement

However, researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) think that bringing awareness to safe nasal rinsing could make a suitable target. According to a 2023 study looking at the US population, of 1,004 respondents to a survey, 62 percent thought that tap water is safe for nasal rinsing – despite it not being sterile. 

Examining 10 patients infected with rare nonkeratitis Acanthamoeba infections – which are fatal 82 percent of the time – the team found that all had performed nasal rinsing prior to infection, and at least half had used tap water.

Though they couldn’t say definitively that nasal rinsing was the cause of the infections, they suggest that the amoeba may well have been transmitted by it. As a result, the researchers called for increased awareness of carrying out safe nasal rinsing, particularly for people with compromised immune systems – all 10 infected patients were immunocompromised.

The US has also seen infections with Naegleria fowleri, also known as the “brain-eating amoeba”. Described as primary amebic meningoencephalitis or PAM, the amoeba doesn’t technically “eat” the brain, but it does destroy brain tissue, causing initial symptoms similar to bacterial meningitis. 

Advertisement

N. fowleri infections are rare – only 29 cases were reported in the US between 2013 to 2022 – but the death rate for the disease is over 97 percent. Again, safe nasal rinsing might become a good target; it’s suspected that a Florida man who died last year after infection with the amoeba had been clearing out his sinuses using unsterilized tap water.

So how do you make nasal rinsing safer?

According to the CDC, “it is safest to use boiled, sterile, or filtered water. If that is not possible, disinfect the water using chlorine; the cloudiness of the water can affect the ability to disinfect the water.”

The study is published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • amoeba,

  • naegleria fowleri,

  • health,

  • Acanthamoeba,

  • tap water,

  • sinus

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Neurological Conditions Are Now The Number 1 Cause Of Ill Health WorldwideConceptual illustration of neuron cells with glowing link knots in abstract dark space, high resolution 3D illustration
healthhealth

Neurological Conditions Are Now The Number 1 Cause Of Ill Health Worldwide

clock3 hours ago
share3
Oils, Microneedles, And New Drugs: What Does The Latest Science Say On Hair Loss And Regrowth?Brown-haired person using a dermaroller on a bald spot, pills in the background over their left shoulder and rosemary and a brown glass bottle on the right
healthmedicine

Oils, Microneedles, And New Drugs: What Does The Latest Science Say On Hair Loss And Regrowth?

clock2 days ago
comments1
share130
Golfing And Gardening May Put Men At Up To 3 Times More Risk Of Motor Neuron DiseaseA photo of a man who has just swung a golf club standing on a golf course. The man's position shows the club over his left shoulder, suggesting he has just swung through after hitting the ball. He is wearing a light blue cap, grey t-shirt and white trousers. There is a pond blurred out to the left of the shot and there is a line of trees in the background.
healthhealth

Golfing And Gardening May Put Men At Up To 3 Times More Risk Of Motor Neuron Disease

clock3 days ago
comments3
share73