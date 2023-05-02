Prehistoric Planet 2’s Epic Trailer Just Dropped And Yes, There Are New Dinosaurs

Prehistoric Planet is back for season two, showcasing dinosaur species never seen on screen before in an epic five-part series. Now the first full season two trailer has just dropped, you can check out the new faces making their debut this time around, including the long-necked sauropod Isisaurus and a fierce feathered hunter called Pectinodon.

Creating realistic documentaries about dinosaurs is no mean feat when you consider their stars are famously long-extinct, but in 2022 Apple TV+ brought together the knowledge, skills, and narratives of modern-day scientists, palaeoartists, animators, producers, and – yes – David Attenborough to create the highly anticipated Prehistoric Planet.

After receiving glowing global reviews (you can read our A++ report here), it was announced earlier this year that Prehistoric Planet would be making a victorious return for a second series. Set to begin May 22, the five-day event – which last year saw palaeontologists rejoice at the realistic view of the Cretaceous – will explore new habitats, new species, and heaps of dinosaur drama.

A new trailer for season two has been released that shows snapshots from the active volcanoes of India, the marshlands of Madagascar, the deep oceans near North America, and beyond. Got a few minutes? Sit back and take a trip into the Cretaceous for yourselves...

Dinosaur species that will feature in the series for the first time include Isisaurus, a sauropod that made a home for itself in the Deccan Traps, utilizing the volcanic environment to act as a ready-made incubator for its eggs. Pectinodon is also new to season two, a member of the troodontids that was a ferocious feathered killer, but also a dedicated parent. As the touching mating sequence between two T. rex in season one showed us, the producers behind Prehistoric Planet are all about showing dinosaurs in new and unexpected ways.

Speaking of T. rex, according to Apple TV+ the Tyrant Lizard’s status as “Prehistoric Planet’s Deadliest” could come under fire in season two as they showcase the ruthless lifestyle of a predatory 17-meter (55-foot) aquatic lizard. Today we call it Mosasaurus, but back then it was probably known as a really bad time.

As well as deadly reptiles, another non-dinosaur behemoth returns for series two: everyone’s favorite Cretaceous cheeseburger, Beelzebufo. With a bite force comparable to that of a modern-day tiger, who knows how many promising young babies it’ll wolf down this time?

Palaeozoologist Darren Naish (who told us all about the twirling arms of Carnotaurus) remains one of the series’ revered science consultants, and it will again feature an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers Music using bespoke and intriguing instruments to bring the series alive (check out our interview with some of the composers who made music using fossils and bones).

The five-day dinosaur bonanza will kick off on Apple TV+ on May 22 and you can keep up to date with all the dinosaur debate with Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast, which is new for season two. We’ll also be following along with exclusive interviews and clips, so hold onto your butts – it’s going to be a great month.