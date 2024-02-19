Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Plan To House 30,000 Lab Monkeys At Massive Facility In US Sparks Anger

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Plan To House 30,000 Lab Monkeys At Massive Facility In US Sparks Anger

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Plan To House 30,000 Lab Monkeys At Massive Facility In US Sparks Anger

The proposed monkey-breeding facility in Georgia will be the largest in the US.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Katy Evans
comments1Comment
Crab-eating macaque (Macaca fascicularis), also known as the long-tailed macaque in the jungles of Cambodia.

Crab-eating macaques (Macaca fascicularis) are one of the most widely used species in laboratory testing.

Image credit: Kanyshev Andrey/Shutterstock.com

Plans to build the largest monkey-breeding facility in the US have attracted anger and concern from animal welfare groups and local residents in Georgia. The giant complex is set to eventually house up to 30,000 macaques – twice the human population of the local city – which will be sold to universities and pharmaceutical companies for drug testing and biomedical research.

Safer Human Medicine (SHM) aims to build the 200-acre complex in Bainbridge, a small city in Decatur County, Georgia. The plan came closer to fruition in December 2023 when the Bainbridge City Council gave hefty tax breaks for the project to go ahead at the site. 

Advertisement

The facility will house cynomolgus macaques, aka crab-eating macaques (Macaca fascicularis), in numerous large enclosures that will allow them some fresh air and sunlight, while remaining enclosed within secure fencing.

The idea of sharing their city with thousands of macaques has not settled well with some residents. Along with concerns about the smell and noise, locals have voiced concerns about the possibility of environmental contamination and mass-monkey escapes.

“I don’t think anybody would want 30,000 monkeys next door,” David Barber who lives just 120 meters (400 feet away) from the facility site, told local news outlets.

“First I heard about it I worried about myself, what my property value is going to do, what it was going to do to our health, and then all of sudden it wasn’t about just me. It was really about all these people in this area,” added Johnny Reynolds, another neighbor of the facility.

Advertisement

“Stop the breeding facility. That’s our overall goal,” he said.

PETA has also chimed into the debate and joined the local protests against the facility. According to the animal rights group, Bainbridge residents filed a lawsuit on February 15 against the City of Bainbridge and other local authorities for approving the controversial plan. 

“In a bid to attract a few jobs—many of them low-paying and risking exposure to zoonotic diseases—city and county officials have rolled out the red carpet for an unethical plan by some questionable characters that could spell ecological disaster and potentially spark the next pandemic,” Dr Lisa Jones-Engel, a primatologist and senior science advisor to PETA, said in a boldly worded statement.

“PETA urges Bainbridge officials to withdraw their support and shut down this project before a shovel hits the dirt."

Advertisement

SMH has defended its plan to build the facility in Bainbridge, claiming it would invest $270 million towards local infrastructure and create up to 250 new jobs in the area. In an open letter to local residents, the company answers several questions that people may have about the facility. 

They argue that animal testing is a reality of scientific research. Many researchers and scientific establishments still consider animal testing to be the most effective way to study drugs and hypotheses, as opposed to testing on computer models and lab-grown organoids (let alone humans). 

While it might not sit well with some people on ethical grounds, science owes many of its breakthroughs to animal testing.

“Countless scientific benefits have resulted from animal research. Without animal research, we would not have chemotherapy drugs for cancer, high blood pressure medication, the ability to perform organ transplants, insulin drugs for those with diabetes, artificial joint replacements, drugs such as penicillin and other antibiotics, pacemakers, vaccines for COVID, polio, measles, rubella, and tetanus, and hundreds of other medical advances,” SHM wrote in the open letter. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • monkeys,

  • animal rights,

  • animal testing,

  • medical research,

  • Macaque monkeys,

  • Georgia

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Oriental Hornbills Show Off Cognitive Skills That Rival Those Of ApesA oriental hornbill a large black bird with a pale yellow beak and casque peers out from behind a metal grill of her cage. In front the cage are two red cups and green plastic bar, which are part of the experimental design.
natureanimals

Oriental Hornbills Show Off Cognitive Skills That Rival Those Of Apes

clock20 minutes ago
Amazon Rainforest Could Face “Large-Scale Collapse” As Soon As 2050Amazon rainforest face collapse.
natureenvironment

Amazon Rainforest Could Face “Large-Scale Collapse” As Soon As 2050

clock2 days ago
comments1
share91
Ringwoodite: A Unique Mineral That Can "Store Water" And Reveal Secrets Of Inner EarthRingwoodite is sometimes found in diamonds.
natureplanet earth

Ringwoodite: A Unique Mineral That Can "Store Water" And Reveal Secrets Of Inner Earth

clock2 days ago
share99