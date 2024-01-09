Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

For First Time, "Mini Brains" Have Been Grown From Human Fetal Brain Tissue

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
clockPUBLISHED

For First Time, "Mini Brains" Have Been Grown From Human Fetal Brain Tissue

The tiny cell clusters could make a big impact on medical research.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson

A zoom-in image of a part of a human fetal brain organoid. Stem cells are marked by SOX2 (cyan) and neuronal cells (TUJ1) are color coded from pink to yellow based on depth.

The mini brains self-organize into a complex network of cells. Stem cells are stained in cyan; neurons are stained from pink to yellow based on the depth of the tissue.

Image credit: Princess Máxima Center, Hubrecht Institute/B Artegiani, D Hendriks, H Clevers (CC BY-NC-ND)

In a world first, scientists have successfully grown human brain organoids – so-called “mini brains” – from human fetal tissue. The organoids are only about the size of a grain of rice, but they have the potential to offer a whole new way of studying brain development and disease.

Organoid research has exploded in recent years. From stomachs, to kidneys, to a whole “body-on-a-chip”, being able to generate miniature replicas of organs has the potential to revolutionize medical research. 

Advertisement

Brain organoids that start from human stem cells have previously been shown to respond to visual stimuli; used to repair injured rat brain tissue; and been infected with COVID-19 to study the damage it can do to the nervous system. A mini brain was even fused with computer hardware to create a hybrid biocomputer.

Despite these incredible advances, however, there’s been a limitation to how human brain organoids can be grown. Up to now, the only option has been to use embryonic or pluripotent stem cells that are prodded down the correct developmental pathway using a cocktail of very specific molecules, which can take a long time to determine.

Now, scientists have found a way to produce mini brains directly from fetal brain tissue. 

“Until now, we were able to derive organoids from most human organs, but not from the brain – it’s really exciting that we’ve now been able to jump that hurdle as well,” explained project co-lead Professor Dr Hans Clevers in a statement

Advertisement

The team, from the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology in the Netherlands, figured out that the key was to use small pieces of whole tissue, rather than individual cells as is required for organoids created from other organs. Under the correct growth conditions, these tissue fragments self-organized into complex 3D brain structures.

Four zoom-in images of parts of different human fetal brain organoids. Different neural markers are stained, depicting their cellular heterogeneity and architecture.
The complexity of one of the organoids can clearly be seen in these different sections.
Image credit: Princess Máxima Center, Hubrecht Institute/B Artegiani, D Hendriks, H Clevers (CC BY-NC-ND)


Although tiny, the organoids contained multiple different cell types, and retained specific characteristics of the parts of the brain from which they were derived. For example, they still responded to various signaling molecules that direct brain development as a fetus grows – this means they could be used to provide new insights into this highly complicated process. 

Since the organoids are quick to grow, the team decided to test their potential in modeling brain cancer. Using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing, they mutated a cancer gene called TP53. After three months, the mutated cells had taken over, just as cancer cells do. 

Later, they used the same technique to alter three genes associated with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, and tested the effect of some cancer drugs on the mutant organoids. This is just one other way that these mini brains could be used in scientific research in the future.

Advertisement

The organoids will happily grow in the lab for more than six months and can be multiplied, meaning that scientists can repeat their experiments on similar organoids to increase the reliability of their results. The tissue used to grow the organoids in the first place is not an infinite resource, so it’s important that its use is maximized as much as possible.

An image of a whole human fetal brain organoid. Stem cells are marked by SOX2 (grey) and neuronal cells (TUJ1) are color coded from pink to yellow based on depth.
A whole organoid.
Image credit: Princess Máxima Center, Hubrecht Institute/B Artegiani, D Hendriks, H Clevers (CC BY-NC-ND)


The fetal tissue used in the research was donated by people undergoing pregnancy terminations between 12 and 15 weeks of gestation. The donors were kept totally anonymous and had given full consent to the use of the tissues in organ development research.

The team hope to continue exploring the potential of their mini brains. They have also been working with bioethicists and aim to continue this collaboration to shape the future of research in this area.

“Being able to keep growing and using the brain organoids from fetal tissue also means that we can learn as much as possible from such precious material,” said co-study lead Dr Delilah Hendriks. “We’re excited to explore the use of these novel tissue organoids for new discoveries about the human brain.”

Advertisement

The study is published in the journal Cell.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthneuroscience
  • tag

  • stem cells,

  • brain tumors,

  • neuroscience,

  • fetus,

  • medical research,

  • mini brains,

  • brain tissue,

  • organoids,

  • human tissue

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

The Answer To Overcoming Tinnitus Could Soon Be In Your SmartphoneMan touching his ear because of tinnitus.
healthHealth and Medicine

The Answer To Overcoming Tinnitus Could Soon Be In Your Smartphone

clock2 hours ago
share4
We May Finally Know Why Being In Love Scrambles Our Brainswhite silhouette of human with head hinged open and red hearts flowing out and upwards, on light blue background
healthneuroscience

We May Finally Know Why Being In Love Scrambles Our Brains

clock3 hours ago
share33
35 New Species Of Bacteria Found Lurking In Human SamplesPetri dish with Corynebacterium
healthhealth

35 New Species Of Bacteria Found Lurking In Human Samples

clockYesterday
share77