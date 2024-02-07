Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

People Are Just Now Learning That Pistachios Can Spontaneously Combust

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

People Are Just Now Learning That Pistachios Can Spontaneously Combust

And it's not just pistachios.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson

share23Shares
A pile of pistachios

Delicious, deadly little clams.

Image credit: j.chizhe/Shutterstock

Pistachios are so delicious that people are willing to suffer the indignity of breaking their shells apart, like a little squirrel. In fact, we love them so much we're willing to risk them spontaneously combusting on their journey to our nut bowls.

Before we go any further, pistachios are of course "drupes" rather than nuts, being a fruit that contains a shell, which in turn contains a seed, and should go in the drupe bowl with the almonds and cashews. Or maybe not, if you don't want them to catch fire.

Advertisement

It turns out that shipping these vegan clams (as well as other drupes and nuts) is a lot more dangerous than you'd think. For a start, as the fats decompose they produce carbon dioxide and remove oxygen, and need to be kept in a well-ventilated area.

Pistachios are pretty good fuel, given their oil and fat content.

But the real danger, according to Reddit, comes when the pistachios get moist.

Advertisement

"If the critical water content of the pistachio nuts is exceeded, this promotes hydrolytic/enzymatic fat cleavage," the German Transport Information Service (TIS) explains. "The free fatty acids formed are consumed by respiration processes in the pistachio nuts to form carbon dioxide and water, a process which is associated with considerable evolution of heat."

As the reaction gives off water, this can trigger a chain reaction as it reaches other nearby pistachios. 

"Self-heating of pistachio nuts is an extremely vigorous process, as the consumption of fatty acids by respiration processes is associated with a considerably greater evolution of heat than is the case with the respiration equation for carbohydrates," TIS continues. "The spoilage process proceeds in a type of chain reaction, because heat and water are formed by the fatty acids consumed by respiration, which in turn contribute to an intensification of the process."

The self-heating of pistachio nuts requires only a small amount of moisture, so that within just a few hours, heating may occur at moist points for which weeks or months would be required in goods dry on shipment.

Advertisement

So, should we give up on pistachios and switch to a safer, less delicious drupe? Not so fast. Though Reddit posts and others on the internet attribute this spontaneous combustion to the pistachio alone, all nuts are high in fat and are capable of spontaneous combustion in moist conditions. A Wikipedia article that only listed pistachios as doing this is likely the root of pistachios being singled out like this.

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • plants,

  • combustion,

  • food,

  • nuts,

  • pistachio,

  • spontaneous combustion,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Chernobyl's Mutant Wolves Have Evolved Anti-Cancer AbilitiesWolves in Chernobyl radioactivity region running among abandoned hoses with cold winter and deep snow
natureanimals

Chernobyl's Mutant Wolves Have Evolved Anti-Cancer Abilities

clock41 minutes ago
100-Million-Year-Old Frog With Eggs In Its Belly May Have Met Grisly End While MatingFossilized frog with eggs
natureanimals

100-Million-Year-Old Frog With Eggs In Its Belly May Have Met Grisly End While Mating

clock1 hour ago
People Are Just Now Learning Where You're Meant To Isolate BananasA bowl of fruit.
natureplants

People Are Just Now Learning Where You're Meant To Isolate Bananas

clock22 hours ago
share71