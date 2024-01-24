Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

People Are Asking "If You Banged A Tuning Fork In Space, Would It Vibrate Forever?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

People Are Asking "If You Banged A Tuning Fork In Space, Would It Vibrate Forever?"

Place your bets.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Katy Evans

A tuning fork in space.

Please make NASA fund this.

Image credit: Dionisvera/shutterstock.com, Alex Konon/Shutterstock.com, IFLScience

A reader has a question, which seems like it'll be fun to discuss. "In space, an object in motion stays in motion right?" the IFLScience reader asked. "So if you banged a tuning fork in space would it produce the vibrations forever?"

Without looking into it, you probably instinctively know that this shouldn't be possible. If it went on forever, it would be a perpetual motion machine, which are not possible according to the laws of thermodynamics.

Advertisement

Specifically, here it would violate the second law, which states that the entropy of an isolated system increases over time, and that heat always flows "downhill" from hotter to colder regions. In practical terms, it tells us that as energy is transferred and transformed, some of that energy is spread out and "wasted", eg through heat loss via friction. There's no obvious reason why a tuning fork would be an exception to this law, so what is the exact mechanism?

The answer is that in the near vacuum of space, away from the friction of our atmosphere, there is still internal friction inside the tuning fork, which is what produces its vibrations and (on Earth) sound

As NASA, which thankfully has a habit of answering just about any question they come across, explains:

Advertisement

"For a tuning fork to vibrate, it must be struck. On Earth, these vibrations compress surrounding air molecules to produce a sound wave that we can hear. If an astronaut in space were to strike a tuning fork, it would vibrate, and sound waves would occur within the tuning fork itself. However, with no air molecules around, it would not produce a sound that the astronaut could hear. The energy from these vibrations would heat the tuning fork (due to internal friction) and eventually be radiated away."

The tuning fork would stop, yet another victim of those pesky laws of physics.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • entropy,

  • thermodynamics,

  • Newton

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

NASA Is Exploring The First Fixed Wing Aircraft To Soar Over MarsImpression of how MAGGIE, a fixed-wing aircraft designed for Mars might look in flight
spaceAstronomy

NASA Is Exploring The First Fixed Wing Aircraft To Soar Over Mars

clock2 hours ago
share1
People Are Asking Why Do We Feel Acceleration, But Not Constant Speed?A plane flying through the air.
spaceSpace and Physics

People Are Asking Why Do We Feel Acceleration, But Not Constant Speed?

clock22 hours ago
comments1
share540
An Asteroid 5 Giraffes Wide Will Fly Near Earth This Week3d render of an Asteroid that flies close to the earth orbit.
spaceAstronomy

An Asteroid 5 Giraffes Wide Will Fly Near Earth This Week

clockYesterday
comments5
share2.1k