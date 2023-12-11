Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Person Invites The Internet To Give One Good Reason The Magnet Truck Won't Work"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Person Invites The Internet To Give One Good Reason The Magnet Truck Won't Work

There are a few small reasons, but they're fundamental laws of the universe.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share430Shares
A car with a big magnet dangling in front of it, achieving no propulsion.

Can you spot the teeny tiny problem?

Image credit: SSPhotoman/Shutterstock/IFLScience.

You may have noticed, perhaps around the time you started studying magnets in school, that we don't power vehicles by strapping a magnet to the front of them and propelling them forward with a second magnet just out of reach in front of it. Instead, we continue to power our cars using electricity and the remains of not dinosaurs like chumps.

This tells you one of two things: Either there is a very good reason that a magnet truck won't work, or you are the first person on Earth to come up with the idea of plonking a big ACME magnet on your van and are about to change the world.

Advertisement

Occasionally, people think (or most probably joke) that they're in the latter.  

As you can probably see from the setup, the vehicle would not work in practice. If it did, you'd have yourself a perpetual motion machine, which is frowned upon by the laws of physics. If you'd like to see the magnet car tested, it of course has been for science demonstrations.

Advertisement

As people have pointed out, the one big reason why the magnet car doesn't work is those pesky and meddlesome laws of physics. Specifically, the law that an object at rest will remain at rest unless an outside force acts upon it, aka Newton's First Law of Motion; and the law that when one object exerts a force on a second object, the second object exerts an equal and opposite force on the first, Newton's equally (but not oppositely) successful Third Law of Motion.

The key part here is an outside force. The magnet, despite being dangled in front of the car like a carrot in front of a donkey, is still part of the same system as the car, attached by a bar and/or rope. They are not applying any force to any outside object, attracting only to each other and canceling out, and so remain as stationary as your car. 

If you're having difficulty getting your head around it, imagine a different kind of force. As Rhett Allain explained for Wired, stretching out a giant rubber band in front of a car is also an attractive force that would propel the car forward if you were to walk in front of the car towing it. But you would not expect to be able to take the same large rubber band, lean out of the sunroof, stretch it out ahead of you, and still be propelled forward by it. 

If you're still unconvinced, next time your car breaks down, try giving it a push entirely from the inside.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • physics,

  • inventions,

  • Newton,

  • laws of motion,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

JWST Revisits Famous Supernova Remnant Cassiopeia A And Finds Even More Mysterious FeaturesCassiopeia A as seen by NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera), showing the expanding shell of material slamming into the gas shed by the star before it exploded. The most noticeable colors are clumps of bright orange and light pink that make up the inner shell of the supernova remnant. These tiny knots of gas, comprised of sulfur, oxygen, argon, and neon from the star itself, are only detectable by NIRCam’s exquisite resolution.
spaceAstronomy

JWST Revisits Famous Supernova Remnant Cassiopeia A And Finds Even More Mysterious Features

clock2 hours ago
share9
The Secretive X-37B Space Plane Is About To Blast Off On A Mysterious MissionThe X-37B after its landing at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility on November 12, 2022, at 05:22 a.m.
spaceSpace and Physics

The Secretive X-37B Space Plane Is About To Blast Off On A Mysterious Mission

clock5 hours ago
share53
Rockets Could Reveal STEVE Is Not A Real AuroraSTEVE and aurora borealis in the sky over Sweden
spaceAstronomy

Rockets Could Reveal STEVE Is Not A Real Aurora

clock6 hours ago
comments1
share99