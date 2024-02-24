Thank you!

Patient CAL-1: The Most Radioactive Human Who Ever Lived

Patient CAL-1: The Most Radioactive Human Who Ever Lived

Health and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

Patient CAL-1: The Most Radioactive Human Who Ever Lived

He was given a dose of plutonium many times the lethal dose, and without informed consent.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Maddy Chapman
author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Dr Joseph Hamilton

Dr Joseph Hamilton, who was involved in the experiment.

Image credit: US Government via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

In May 1945, Californian house painter Albert Stevens started his incredible run of bad luck, getting misdiagnosed with stomach cancer and being told he had six months to live.

While a terrible thing to happen, his luck was going to get much worse. Across at the Manhattan Project the previous year, scientists had been getting concerned about handling plutonium and its effect on humans, recommending "a program to trace the course of plutonium in the body be initiated as soon as possible.” 

Unfortunately for Stevens, people on the project became aware of him and his (not real) terminal cancer while they were looking for patients for their first human trials. Stevens, designated patient CAL-1, received the highest radiation dose of anyone in the trials, a mixture of plutonium-239 (0.75 micrograms) and plutonium-238 (0.2 micrograms). Plutonium-238 was chosen because its higher activity made it easier to trace and analyze.

After a year of no new cancer, his doctors believed Stevens actually had a benign gastric ulcer, meaning that they had given an otherwise healthy man the highest accumulated dose of radiation that any human had ever received. In fact, it was many times the textbook fatal dose of plutonium.

Stevens had not been properly informed of what had happened to him. If he had been told that he was to be injected with radiation, there's no evidence to suggest he gave his consent. 

As well as being unethical, the lack of information given to Stevens caused the doctors practical problems, when he wanted to move away from the area. In order to continue to monitor radiation levels in his body, the doctors decided to pay him $50 a month to stay in the area and continue providing stool samples.

Remarkably, despite receiving 446 times the average lifetime exposure to plutonium, Stevens survived for another 21 years, dying of heart disease aged 79. Dr Joseph Hamilton, who experimented on Stevens, died aged 49, of leukemia likely brought on by radiation exposure during his work.

Health and Medicine
