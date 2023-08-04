Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Parachuting Beavers Were A Surprisingly Successful Conservation Strategy In The 1950s"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Parachuting Beavers Were A Surprisingly Successful Conservation Strategy In The 1950s

Now that's how you tackle a surplus of beavers and parachutes in one fell swoop.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share5Shares
Plane drops two parachutes attached to beaver-containing boxes in Idaho

Yes, that is a parachuting beaver.

Image credit: Idaho Fish And Game

If you’d looked to the sky in the right part of Idaho back in the late 1940s, you might’ve been lucky enough to spot a parachuting beaver. The unconventional approach to wildlife management came in response to conflict that was emerging between native beavers in southwest Idaho and the increasing prevalence of an invasive species: humans.

We don’t always get on well with beavers owing to our love of trees and flowing water: two things beavers have a lot to say about. Felling trees allows beavers to build dams, transforming slipstreams into waterlogged wetlands, which they’re far better adapted for. Unfortunately, that goal clashes with humans who prefer drier dwellings.

Advertisement

As US residents migrated away from cities and farther into the wilderness, the Idaho Fish And Game Department (IFG) could see that the “beaver problem” they’d been managing since the 1930s was only going to get worse. However, exterminating the animals wasn’t a desirable option either as beavers provide valuable ecosystem services, engineering an environment that promotes water quality and biodiverse habitats, and reduces the risk of erosion.

Armed with nothing but some beavers, a dream, and a pocketful of parachutes, they hatched an idea.

boook svg

Related Stories

Megalodon Vs T. Rex: Who Would Win In A Fight?arrow
The 100,000 Soldiers Of Trabuc Caves Are A Geological Oddity Not Seen Anywhere Elsearrow
Fossilized Flamingo Egg Up To 12,000 Years Old Is First Ever Found In The Americasarrow

In a 1950 document titled “Transplanting Beavers By Airplane And Parachute,” IFG employee Elmo Heter explained why more conventional methods of transplanting beavers had failed in the past, describing it as “arduous, prolonged, [and] expensive” with “high mortality among the beavers”.

Advertisement

After being packed on horses, beavers were exposed to direct heat from the Sun for days on end, which resulted in them being unable to eat, growing increasingly “belligerent”, and – too often – dying. “It was evident that a faster, cheaper, and safer method of transportation was a vital need,” he wrote. “The use of planes and parachutes has filled that need.”

Before releasing their Navy Seal beavers, the IFG trialed dummy weights to establish that – serendipitously – a surplus of 7-meter (24-foot) rayon World War II parachutes were most satisfactory. It seemed the US state could deal with a surfeit of beavers and WWII parachutes in one fell swoop, pun intended.

Pairs of beavers were packed in boxes and carried by a single chute, which came with the benefit of needing half as many, while also reducing the chances of the beavers relocating the second they landed as having a buddy along seemed to encourage them to stick around.

parachute beavers idaho
Parachuting beaver boxes proved to be cheaper and less deadly than carrying them for days on horseback.
Image credit: Elmo W. HeterPublic Domain, via Wikimedia Commons


“One old male beaver, whom we fondly named 'Geronimo’, was dropped again and again on the flying field,” wrote Heter. “Each time he scrambled out of the box, someone was on hand to pick him up. Poor fellow! He finally became resigned, and as soon as we approached him, would crawl back into his box ready to go aloft again.”

Advertisement

“You may be sure that 'Geronimo' had a priority reservation on the first ship into the hinterland, and that three young females went with him. Even there he stayed in the box for a long time after his harem was busy inspecting the new surroundings. However, his colony was later reported as very well established.”

Geronimo’s maiden flights paved the way for a payload of 76 live beavers to take flight in the fall of 1948, resulting in just one casualty that was – not to victim blame – possibly the beaver’s fault. After release, a cable came loose creating a small enough gap in the box for the beaver to stick its head through and escape onto the top of the box.

“Even so, had he stayed where he was, all would have gone well,” continued Heter, “but for some inexplicable reason, when the box was within 75 feet [23 meters] of the ground, he jumped or fell from the box.”

RIP.

Advertisement

The beaver drop method was later analyzed, where it was revealed that the parachute method was cheaper than the previous method at around $16 per beaver, while also reducing the number of beaver deaths and hours of manual labor needed to complete the journey.

And if you think that’s nuts, just wait until you hear why they started parachuting wolves in Michigan.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • conservation,

  • wildlife,

  • beaver,

  • beavers,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Megalodon Vs T. Rex: Who Would Win In A Fight?T. rex vs megalodon: One lived 66 million years ago on land and the other died out 3 million years ago and lived in the sea, but who cares!
natureanimals

Megalodon Vs T. Rex: Who Would Win In A Fight?

clock37 minutes ago
The 100,000 Soldiers Of Trabuc Caves Are A Geological Oddity Not Seen Anywhere ElseTrabuc Caves 100,000 soldiers
natureplanet earth

The 100,000 Soldiers Of Trabuc Caves Are A Geological Oddity Not Seen Anywhere Else

clock1 hour ago
Fossilized Flamingo Egg Up To 12,000 Years Old Is First Ever Found In The AmericasFlamingo egg in a box of grey stone and gravel
natureanimals

Fossilized Flamingo Egg Up To 12,000 Years Old Is First Ever Found In The Americas

clock1 hour ago