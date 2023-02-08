Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Old Boy Bobi Is Officially The Oldest Dog On Record At 30 Years Of Age"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Old Boy Bobi Is Officially The Oldest Dog On Record At 30 Years Of Age

The oldest of good boys.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share3.6kShares
oldest dog on record

Hip hip! Awoo. Image courtesy of Guinness World Records

The world’s oldest dog has been crowned a record-breaker at 30 years and 268 days old, toppling the previous winner Spike who was announced just two weeks ago at the age of 23. Spike the little Chihuahua has achieved a great age, but has been beaten by almost 10 years by Bobi, who almost lost his life at just a few days old.

Born into a hunting family that didn’t have space for more animals, Bobi’s siblings were scooped up from the outhouse where their mother had given birth and killed. However, Leonel Costa, who was a child at the time, noticed that Bobi’s mother kept going to the outhouse.

Advertisement

It seemed Costa’s parents had missed one of the puppies that was hiding among some wood. So, Costa and his brother hatched a plan to hide the dog until the opportune time.

“We knew that when the dog opened its eyes, my parents would no longer bury it,” he told Guinness World Records. “It was popular knowledge that this act could not or should be done.”

boook svg

Related Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteriaarrow
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lakearrow
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bugarrow

A fortnight later, the pup’s nervous system had developed enough for Bobi to open his eyes, and while Costa’s plan had worked, his parents were less elated. “I confess that when they found out that we already knew, they screamed a lot and punished us, but it was worth it and for a good reason!”

It seems Bobi took his second chance at life and really ran with it, going on to be the Guinness World Record holder for oldest living dog on record. The last dog to come close, an Australian cattle dog, turned 29 back in 1939.

Advertisement

Bobi is a Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed that normally only lives for around 12 to 14 years. As for how he’s managed to last so long, it seems Bobi’s recipe for long life is being free to roam, socializing with other animals, and enjoying a very human-like diet (washed to get rid of the seasoning).

“What we ate, they ate too,” Costa explained. “Between a can of animal food or a piece of meat, Bobi doesn’t hesitate and chooses our food.”

At present, a start-up is trying to extend the life expectancy of dogs by developing anti-aging pills that could see more pooches live for as long as Bobi. For now, it seems the crown is safely his.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • dogs,

  • aging,

  • Pets,

  • guinness world records

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on BacteriaCaecilians a worm-like amphibians sleeping on a yellow leaf.
natureanimals

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteria

clock4 hours ago
share1
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral LakeLake in Death Valley National Park, mud in the foreground and hills in the distance.
natureenvironment

Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lake

clock4 hours ago
share1
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like BugGiant Meganeura dragonfly depicted in a forest in the Carboniferous period.
natureanimals

The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bug

clock4 hours ago
share9